Sibos 2025: Europe’s T+1 transition – what’s different from the US?

Europe’s T+1 transition requires more preparation from financial firms, including infrastructure. Senior directors from BNP Paribas, Capco and DTCC explained why to FA, and how Asia has been adapting to the US transition.
October 06, 2025

On February 12, the European Commission published its proposal to shorten the settlement period for European Union (EU) transactions in transferable securities from two days to one.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media