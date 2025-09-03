Citi hires Kaustubh Kulkarni from JP Morgan for Asia investment banking role

Kulkarni is set to join Citi in December in Singapore to become co-head, Citi investment banking for Japan, Asia North, Australia, and Asia South, serving alongside Jan Metzger.
September 03, 2025

Kaustubh Kulkarni is set join Citi as co-head of Citi investment banking for Japan, Asia North and Australia (JANA) and Asia South, serving alongside Jan Metzger.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media