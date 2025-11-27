FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025: Apac's best deals revealed

FinanceAsia's annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets. Covering two key categories - Deal Awards and House Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, that have shown dedication to their sector.

We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 1,000 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the Deal Awards - Asia Pacific (Apac) category. Other winners of FAAA 2025 can be found here.

The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming FinanceAsia stories. An Awards ceremony will take place in March in Hong Kong in March 2026. Please contact the FinanceAsia team if you have any questions.The following is not a complete list of participants.

> BEST BOND DEALS <

APAC

Hysan's subordinated perpetual securities and junior subordinated bond private placement

Participants: Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, UBS, Linklaters

AUSTRALIA

Scentre Group's A$650 million 30nc6.5 hybrid issue

Participants: UBS, ANZ, NAB

Highly commended: Transgrid's 30nc5 floating rate and 30nc8 fixed-to-floating rate dual-tranche subordinated bond

Participants: Barrenjoey, ANZ, CBA, NAB, Westpac



BANGLADESH

Dutch-Bangla Bank's 5th subordinated bond of BDT12 billion

Participants: UCB Investment



CHINA OFFSHORE

China Modern Dairy Holding Ltd's 5-year $350 million Reg S senior unsecured sustainability bond issuance

Participants: Barclays, BOC International, China Construction Bank (Asia), DBS Bank, BOCOM International, CITIC Securities, CCB International, Linklaters, Clifford Chance

Highly commended: JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan's CNH2 billion bonds

Participants: CICC, China CITIC Bank International, China Zheshang Bank, Deutsche Bank, Halyk Finance, Industrial Bank, JP Morgan, CMBC Capital

CHINA ONSHORE

Xi’an Urban Development (Group) Co., Ltd.’s non-public offering of sci-tech innovation corporate bond

Participants: CICC, Huatai United Securities

HONG KONG SAR

Hysan's subordinated perpetual securities and junior subordinated bond private placement

Participants: Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, UBS, Linklaters

Highly commended: Airport Authority's HK$18.5 billion, CNH3.2 billion, $4.15 billion multi-currency multi-tranche senior notes

Participants: Bank of China, CICC, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, ANZ, BNP Paribas, Citi, DBS Bank, Mizuho, Bank of Communications, Deutsche Bank, ICBC (Asia), Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley

INDIA

MakeMyTrip's $3.1 billion convertible notes

Participants: Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, A&O Shearman, Latham & Watkins

Highly commended: KPI Green Energy’s five-year INR6.7 billion bond

Participants: SBI Capital Markets, Aseem Infra Finance, GuarantCo

INDONESIA

Republic of Indonesia's A$500 million & A$300 million inaugural senior bonds

Participants: ANZ, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, Linklaters

Highly commended: Integrasi Jaringan Ekosistem's IDR1 trillion bond and sukuk

Participants: RHB Sekuritas Indonesia

JAPAN

NTT Finance's $11.25 billion and €5.5 billion senior bonds

Participants: Morgan Stanley, Citi, JP Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Nomura, SMBC Nikko, Mizuho, Daiwa Securities, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

MALAYSIA

Exsim Capital Resources's RM455 million Asean green SRI sukuk musharakah

Participants: NewParadigm Securities, United Overseas Bank

Highly commended: Yinson Production's $1.168 billion FPSO bond

Participants: Citi, JP Morgan, HSBC, Santander, ING Group, Standard Chartered Bank, Bladex, Ramirez & Co, Societe Generale, MUFG Bank, Natixis CIB

PAKISTAN

Pakistan Mobile Communications' PKR15 billion unsecured, privately placed short-term sukuk

Participants: Askari Bank, Al-Meezan Investment, ABL Funds, Faysal Funds, AWT Investments, Lucky Investments, HBL Asset Management, Alfalah Investments, NAFA

Highly commended: Engro Fertilizers' PKR20 billion unsecured short-term sukuk

Participants: Askari Bank

PHILIPPINES

Petron's $475 million Reg S senior perpetual nc3 capital securities

Participants: HSBC

SINGAPORE

Bayfront Infrastructure Capital VI

Participants: Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, MUFG, OCBC, Clifford Capital, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance

Highly commended: Impact Investment Exchange's Women's Livelihood Bonds™

Participants: ANZ, Standard Chartered Bank, Linklaters, Clifford Chance

SOUTH KOREA

LG Energy Solution’s $2 billion 144A/RegS quad-tranche senior unsecured notes

Participants: BofA Securities, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, Linklaters

TAIWAN

Fubon Life's $650 million 10.25-year subordinated dated capital bonds

Participants: Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Gledhill, Clifford Chance

Highly commended: Nan Shan Life's $395 million 15.5nc10.5 subordinated dated capital bonds

Participants: Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, BNP Paribas, UBS, Allen & Gledhill, Clifford Chance

THAILAND

Debentures of Thai Beverage

Participants: Kasikorn Bank, Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Siam Commercial Bank

Highly commended: PTT Global Chemical PCL's $1.1 billion dual-tranche subordinated perpetual bonds

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, JP Morgan

VIETNAM

VinFast's VND5,000 billion bond issuance

Participants: Techcom Securities Joint Stock Company

> BEST DIGITAL BOND DEALS <

CHINA OFFSHORE

Zhuhai Huafa Group Co Ltd.'s 4.50% guaranteed digitally native bonds due 2027

Participants: Haitong International Securities, HSBC, Huatai Financial Holdings, CLSA, CMB International Capital, China Securities (International) Corporate Finance Company, CICC, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong), Luso International Banking, CNCB (Hong Kong) Capital, China Industrial Securities International Brokerage, CMBC Securities Company, Huajin Securities (International), SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong), SPDB International Capital, Dragonstone Capital Management, Linklaters

HONG KONG SAR

BoComm Digital's Reg S 3-year senior unsecured floating rate digitally native notes

Participants: HSBC



> BEST EQUITY DEALS <

APAC

CATL's $5.3 billion IPO

Participants: BofA Securities, CICC, China Securities International, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Kirkland & Ellis, Llinks Law Offices, Linklaters, CM Law Firm

AUSTRALIA

Xero's A$1.85 billion equity raising

Participants: UBS, JP Morgan

BANGLADESH

AKS Khan Pharmaceuticals equity investment from Danish Development Finance Institution IFD

Participants: CAL Investrments

Highly commended: Renata PLC's non-cumulative, non-participative, fully convertible preference shares

Participants: City Bank Capital Resources

CHINA OFFSHORE

Alibaba's $3.168 billion convertible notes due 2032

Participants: Barclays, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Alibaba

CHINA ONSHORE

PSBC’s A-Share private placement

Participants: CICC, CITIC Securities, BOC International (China), China Galaxy Securities, China Post Securities, China Merchants Securities, China Securities

HONG KONG SAR

CATL's $5.3 billion IPO

Participants: BofA Securities, CICC, China Securities International, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Kirkland & Ellis, Llinks Law Offices, Linklaters, CM Law Firm

INDIA

Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion IPO

Participants: Citi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Latham & Watkins

JAPAN

Kansai Electric Power's $2.6 billion primary follow-on

Participants: Citi, Nomura, Mizuho, Daiwa Securities, SMBC Nikko, Mitsubishi UFJ, Morgan Stanley



MALAYSIA

Eco-Shop Marketing's RM974.2 million IPO

Participants: Maybank, UBS, RHB Investment Bank

Highly commended: CapitaLand Malaysia Trust’s RM250 million primary placement

Participants: CIMB



NEW ZEALAND

EBOS' NZ$949 million block trade

Participants: UBS



PHILIPPINES

Ayala Corporation's PHP20 billion Series B preferred shares

Participants: BDO Capital & Investment, BPI Capital, China Bank Capital, First Metro Investment, PNB Capital and Investment, RCBC Capital, Security Bank

Highly commended: Filinvest Land's tender offer and exchange

Participants: BPI Capital, BPI Securities, Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law

SINGAPORE

AvePoint’s S$259.2 million US SEC-registered follow-on offering with concurrent dual-listing on the SGX-ST

Participants: OCBC, UBS, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley; WongPartnership, Cooley, Venture Law, Latham & Watkins

Highly commended: Equity establishment of Verdant Energy by AP Moller Capital

Participants: AP Moller Capital

TAIWAN

Hon Hai's $700million NTD currency–linked convertible bond offering

Participants: Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS

THAILAND

Thai Airways International PCL’s capital restructuring

Participants: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, Baker & McKenzie

Highly commended: Amalgamation of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings, and relisting

Participants: Bualuang Securities, UBS

> BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEALS <

APAC

$10 billion renewable energy development of La Gan Offshore Wind Project

Participants: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, YKVN

AUSTRALIA

Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone

Participants: Capella Capital, Westpac



Highly commended: Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super-owned Vocus Groups’ A$5.25 billion acquisition of 100% of TPG Telecom’s fibre network infrastructure assets and enterprise, government and wholesale fixed commercial operations

Participants: Macquarie Capital, UBS, BofA Securities, Westpac

BANGLADESH

$100 million long term limited recourse debt financing for RSGT Bangladesh

Participants: Green Delta Capital

HONG KONG SAR

Goodman Hong Kong Data Centre Partnership's HK$9.03 billion green loan

Participants: MUFG, DBS Bank, Walkers, A&O Shearman

INDIA

INR24.16 billion project finance green loan for 150MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

Highly commended: Acquisition of Ayana Renewable Power by ONGC NTPC Green

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

INDONESIA

Trans Papua PPP project financing

Participants: PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia

MALAYSIA

Jumbo loan financing of up to $2.8 billion granted by a consortium of international and cross-regional lenders to Bridge Data Centres Malaysia (Labuan)



Participants: Citi, Clifford Capital, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MUFG, SMBC, United Overseas Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Linklaters, Rahmat & Lim & Partners

Highly commended: Credit facilities exceeding $900 million granted by a consortium of lenders to Yondr Group

Participants: Rahmat Lim & Partner, Clifford Chance, Milbank LLP, Zul Rafique & Partners, Walkers, Maples Group

PAKISTAN

Sunridge Foods' PKR2 billion agri-infrastructure sukuk

Participants: Bank Islami Pakistan

PHILIPPINES

Meralco’s strategic partnership with Actis

Participants: Latham & Watkins, Milbank LLP



Highly commended: New NAIA Infrastructure Corp's PHP52 billion senior project finance term loan

Participants: Bank of Commerce, BDO Capital & Investment, Security Bank, Asia United Bank, China Bank Capital, China Bank Corporation, Development Bank of the Philippines

SINGAPORE

Stonepeak's $1.3 billion structured equity investment into Princeton Digital Group

Participants: Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Sidley Austin, Latham & Watkins

Highly commended: Bayfront Infrastructure Capital VI

Participants: Clifford Capital, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, MUFG, OCBC, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance

SOUTH KOREA

KKR's acquisition of SK Ecoplant's waste-management platform

Participants: JP Morgan, Bae, Kim & Lee, Simpson Thacher & Barlett, Gibson Dunn

THAILAND

Amalgamation of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings, and relisting

Participants: Bualuang Securities, UBS

VIETNAM

$10 billion renewable energy development of La Gan Offshore Wind Project

Participants: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, YKVN

> BEST IPO <

APAC

TCBS' VND10.8 trillion IPO

Participants: TCBS, SSI, Ho Chi Minh City Securities

AUSTRALIA

Virgin Australia's A$685 million IPO

Participants: UBS, Goldman Sachs, Barrenjoey, Reunion Capital Partners, Gilbert Tobin

CHINA OFFSHORE

Jiaxin International Resources’ simultaneous listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Belt and Road Board of the Astana International Exchange (AIX)

Participants: CICC, China Galaxy Securities, CMB International Capital, Celestial Securities, ABCI Securities, Tiger Brokers, AVICT Global Asset Management, Lighthouse Capital Financial

CHINA ONSHORE

Huadian New Energy’s IPO on SSE Main Board



Participants: CICC, Huatai United Securities, CITIC Securities, China Securities, Guotai Haitong Securities, Chuancai Securities

HONG KONG SAR

Horizon Robotics' HK$5.4 billion IPO

Participants: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, China Securities International, CITIC Securities, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, CMB International, China Galaxy International, BOCOM International, CCB International, ICBC International, Futu Securities, CEB International, DBS Bank, GF Securities Holdings, SDICSI, ABC International, BOC International, CFSG, Livermore Holdings

Highly commended: CATL’s $5.3 billion IPO

Participants: Bank of America Securities, China International Capital Corporation, China Securities International, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Kirkland & Ellis, Llinks Law Offices, Linklaters, CM Law Firm

INDIA

Vishal Mega Mart's $941 million IPO

Participants: Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, Jefferies, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Intensive Fiscal Services, Sidley Austin

Highly commended: Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion IPO

Participants: Citi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Latham & Watkins

INDONESIA

PT Daya Intiguna Yasa Tbk’s IDR4,156.4 billion IPO

Participants: PT Mandiri Sekuritas, CIMB

Highly commended: PT Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Tbk's over IDR2 trillion IPO

Participants: BNP Paribas, Mandiri Sekuritas, CIMB, OCBC, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, HHP law firm, Latham & Watkins

MALAYSIA

Eco-Shop Marketing's RM974.2 million IPO

Participants: Maybank, UBS Securities Malaysia, RHB Investment Bank



Highly commended: Paradigm REIT's RM560 million IPO

Participants: Maybank, AmInvestment Bank, CGS International, RHB Investment Bank

PAKISTAN

Zarea's PKR1 billion IPO

Participants: Topline Securities, Growth Securities

SINGAPORE

Info-Tech Systems' S$58.8 million IPO

Participants: OCBC, CGS International, Linklaters

Highly commended: Centurion Accommodation REIT's S$771.1 million IPO

Participants: DBS Bank, UBS, United Overseas Bank, UOB Kay Hian Private, Maybank, Allen & Gledhill

TAIWAN

Caliway Biopharmaceuticals's NT$3.04 billion IPO

Participants: Yuanta Securities

VIETNAM

TCBS' VND10.8 trillion IPO

Participants: TCBS, SSI, Ho Chi Minh City Securities

> BEST ISLAMIC FINANCE DEALS <

APAC

Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang’s RM300 million sustainability sukuk wakalah

Participants: Maybank



BANGLADESH

SJIBL's 3rd mudaraba floating rate, non-convertible, unsecured subordinated bond

Participants: UCB Investment



INDONESIA

Republic of Indonesia's $2.2 billion 5/10yr sukuk sustainability bond

Participants: HSBC, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mandiri Sekuritas, Linklaters



Highly commended: Term loan musyarakah, revolving credit facility musyarakah, leasing IMBT, bond and derivative line for PT Semen Indonesia

Participants: Maybank



MALAYSIA



Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang’s RM300 million sustainability sukuk wakalah

Participants: Maybank, United Overseas Bank



Highly commended: Zamarad Assets's RM149 million asset-backed securitisation sukuk

Participants: CIMB

PAKISTAN

Sunridge Foods’ PKR2 billion agri-infrastructure sukuk

Participants: InfraZamin Pakistan



SINGAPORE

$800 million sustainability-linked revolving credit and term facilities to AAA Oils & Fats and Apical Middle East FZCO and $72.5 million Murabaha facility to Apical Middle East FZCO

Participants: MUFG, National Bank of Kuwait, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Bank SinoPac, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, SMBC, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Arab Bank, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Fist Commercial Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan, Mega International Commercial Bank, ESUN Bank, State Bank of India, DZ Bank, Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank Frankfurt am Main, Invest Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Taiwan Business Bank, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Bank of East Asia, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank, Bank of Panhsin, Allen & Gledhill

> BEST M&A DEALS <

APAC

Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's merger of Indian media assets

Participants: The Raine Group, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Cleary Gottlieb, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Khaitan & Co, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

AUSTRALIA

Chemist Warehouse's merger with Sigma Healthcare

Participants: Goldman Sachs, ANZ, NAB, Rothschild & Co

Highly commended: VOCG’s sale of its 25% interest in the Rhodes Ridge Iron Ore Project to Mitsui

Participants: Macquarie Capital, Clayton Utz, King & Wood Malleson

CHINA OFFSHORE

Haier Group’s strategic investment in Autohome

Participants: CICC, Lianhu Securities

CHINA ONSHORE

Merger of Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities

Participants: DBS Bank, BOC International (China), UBS, Orient Securities, Grandall Law Firm, Davis Polk, Haiwen & Partners



HONG KONG SAR

Starwood-led consortium's privatisation of ESR Group

Participants: UBS, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, United Overseas Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Freshfields, Latham & Watkins

Highly commended: Jingfeng's hostile takeover of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company

Participants: CICC, CCB International Capital, Anglo Chinese Corporate Finance, Clifford Chance, Slaughter & May, King & Wood Mallesons

INDIA

Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's merger of Indian media assets

Participants: The Raine Group, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Cleary Gottlieb, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Khaitan & Co, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

Highly commended: SMBC's Acquisition of YES Bank

Participants: Citi

INDONESIA

Tripartite merger of XL, Smartfren and Smartel

Participants: Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia, JP Morgan, Citi, CIMB, Deutsche Bank, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, Freshfields, Assegaf Hamzah & Partners, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom



Highly commended: $1.2 billion sale of Yupi to Affinity Equity Partners

Participants: Jefferies, BNP Paribas, EY, Latham & Watkins, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung

JAPAN

KKR and Walmart's sale of Seiyu to Trial Holdings

Participants: KKR

Highly commended: Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel

Participants: Citi, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Evercore

MALAYSIA

Khazanah, EPF, GIP and ADIA consortium's privatisation of Malaysia Airports Holdings

Participants: UBS, Hong Leong Investment Bank, Azmi & Associates

NEW ZEALAND

Contact Energy's acquisition of Manawa Energy

Participants: UBS, Cameron Partners, Macquarie Capital, Rothschild & Co, Lazard, Bell Gully, Harmos Horton Lusk

PHILIPPINES

SPNEC's sale of its 40% stake in Terra Solar Phillipines to Actis

Participants: UBS

Highly commended: Saudi Aramco Oil Company's acquisition of a 25% stake in UniOil Petroleum Philippines and Unioil Energy

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

SINGAPORE

Aster's Acquisition of Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore

Participants: Morgan Stanley, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins

Highly commended: Keppel Infrastructure Fund's acquisition of 100% stake in Global Marine Group, and subsequent sale of 46.7% stake to Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Participants: UBS, Allen & Gledhill

SOUTH KOREA

Air Liquide’s acquisition of DIG Airgas

Participants: Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Lee & Ko

TAIWAN

Merger of Taishin FHC and Shin Kong FHC

Participants: UBS, Goldman Sachs

Highly commended: CarUX Holding's acquisition of Pioneer Corporation

Participants: JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America

THAILAND

Amalgamation of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings

Participants: Bualuang Securities, UBS

> BEST PRIVATE CREDIT DEALS <

APAC

Hinduja Group's acquisition financing of INR7,300cr for acquiring two insurance assets from Reliance Capital

Participants: 360 ONE Asset

AUSTRALIA

KKR Credit's bespoke financing solution for Family Doctor

Participants: Loftus Lane Capital, King & Wood Mallesons, G+T

INDIA



Hinduja Group's acquisition financing of INR7,300cr for acquiring two insurance assets from Reliance Capital

Participants: 360 ONE Asset

Highly commended: Flourishing Trade and Investment’s private placement of $750 million 11.035% senior secured notes due 2028

Participants: BlackRock, Farallon Partners, King Street Capital, Sona Asset Management; Latham & Watkins, Madun Gujadhur Chambers, Linklaters

NEW ZEALAND

LBB Stage 1 - funding solution for the construction of 76 terraced houses in Hobsonville, Auckland

Participants: Fiera Capital

PHILIPPINES

Lending Ark's senior secured debt investment backed by eligible cash loan and BNPL receivables to Neuroncredit

Participants: Lending Ark - CITIC CLSA Capital Partners HK

SINGAPORE

Ares' secondary market transaction with Omni Bridgeway

Participants: Macquarie Capital, BDO Capital & Investment; Clifford Chance, DLA Piper, Thomas Geer, Walkers

VIETNAM

Project Vesper - SeaTown's private credit funding for a Vietnamese EV manufacturer

Participants: SeaTown Holdings, Jefferies

> BEST PRIVATE EQUITY DEALS <

APAC

KKR's acquisition of FUJI SOFT

Participants: KKR

AUSTRALIA

CC Capital and OneIM’s acquisition of Insignia Financial

Participants: Deutsche Bank

CHINA OFFSHORE

KKR's acquisition of a majority stake in Dayao Beverages

Participants: KKR, Paul Weiss, Clifford Chance

INDIA

Access Healthcare's sale to New Mountain Capital

Participants: Jefferies, EY, Sidley Austin, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Ropes & Gray, AZB & Partners



Highly commended: PAG's acquisition of Manjushree Technopack from Advent International

Participants: Avendus Capital, Goldman Sachs, Kirkland & Ellis, AZB & Partners, Khaitan

JAPAN

KKR's acquisition of FUJI SOFT

Participants: KKR

Highly commended: Blackstone’s Take-Private Acquisition of TechnoPro Holdings

Participants: Daiwa Securities, DC Advisory, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Simpson & Thacher, Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, Mori Hamada & Matsumoto

SINGAPORE

Blackstone-led consortium's sale of Singapore Worker Dormitories to Bain Capital

Participants: Barclays, Clifford Chance, Simpson Thacher

> BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEALS <

APAC

Financing solution for Ørsted's offshore wind projects in Taiwan

Participants: CTBC, CACIB, ESUN Bank, FCB, Land Bank, Mega, OCBC, HSBC, Taipei Fubon Bank, Linklaters



AUSTRALIA

Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (Network Operator)

Participants: Capella Capital



Highly commended: Partnership of renewable energy developers ACCIONA, COBRA and Endeavour Energy

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

BANGLADESH

BDT929.80 million rights issue of Aamra Networks

Participants: UCB Investment

CHINA ONSHORE

RMB4 billion financing for Nanchang Rail Transit Line 1 Phase I Project

Participants: Han Kun Law Offices

INDIA

M/s JSW Renewable Energy (Vijayanagar)'s green hydrogen project

Participants: Bank of Baroda

Highly commended: Varanasi Aurangabad Highway's $316.3 million senior secured project bond

Participants: Deutsche Bank

INDONESIA

Blended financing for Ijen Geothermal Power Plant

Participants: Sarana Multi Infrastruktur

Highly commended: Trans Papua's PPP project financing

Participants: Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, Bank Rakyat Indonesia

MALAYSIA

Jumbo loan financing of up to $2.8 billion granted by a consortium of international and cross-regional lenders to Bridge Data Centres Malaysia (Labuan)



Participants: Citi, Clifford Capital, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MUFG, SMBC, United Overseas Bank; Kirkland & Ellis, Linklaters, Rahmat & Lim Partners

Highly commended: Kimanis Power’s RM260 million sukuk wakalah

Participants: Maybank

PHILIPPINES

PHP150 billion senior secured term loan facility for Terra Solar Philippines

Participants: BDO Capital & Investment, BDO Unibank, Security Bank, China Banking Corporation, Philippine National Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Metropolitan Bank & Trust, PNB Capital and Investment, BPI Capital, First Metro Investment; Picazo Buyco Tan Fider Santos & Dee, Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & De Los Angeles

SINGAPORE

Bayfront Infrastructure Capital VI

Participants: Clifford Capital, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, MUFG, OCBC, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance

Highly commended: Debt financing for Rexus Bioenergy's Waste Wood-to-Energy Plant

Participants: DBS Bank

SRI LANKA

$30 million bilateral loan for a luxury resort in the Maldives

Participants: HSBC

TAIWAN

Financing solution for Ørsted's offshore wind projects in Taiwan



Participants: CTBC, CACIB, E.Sun Bank, FCB, Land Bank, Mega, OCBC, HSBC, Taipei Fubon Bank, Linklaters

THAILAND

THB5.864 billion green loan facility for Levanta Renewables (Thailand)

Participants: United Overseas Bank

VIETNAM

PV Power’s $521.5 million financing of Nhon Trach 3 & 4 LNG-to-Power Projects

Participants: ING Bank, Citi, YKVN, Pinsent Masons, Norton Rose Fulbright

> BEST PROPERTY DEALS <

AUSTRALIA

A$5.5 billion term loan and revolving credit facilities for Amidala AU Finco and Amidala CM Finco

Participants: United Overseas Bank, Banco Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, INC, MUFG, NAB, Natixis CIB, Royal Bank of Canada, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC

CHINA OFFSHORE

Shimao Group Holdings' completion of debt restructuring via Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the High Court of Hong Kong

Participants: Admiralty Harbour Capital, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Houlihan Lokey, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, Walkers, Appleby, Fangda Partners, Sidley Austin, Weil, Gotshal & Manges

CHINA ONSHORE

JD Property Group's establishment of its second private RMB fund

Participants: CDH Investments, China Post Insurance, Generali China, Han Kun Law Offices, Jingtian & Gongcheng

HONG KONG SAR

Starwood-led consortium's privatisation of ESR Group

Participants: UBS, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, United Overseas Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Freshfields, Latham & Watkins

INDONESIA

Indonesian Paradise Property's IDR500 billion bonds

Participants: CIMB, Mandiri Sekuritas, Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia

MALAYSIA

RM7.5 billion Murabaha term facility and $1.7 billion offshore term loan facility for WG Data Hub

Participants: United Overseas Bank, Maybank, Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC, CIMB, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, Wong & Partners

Highly commended: Eco World Perpetual Capital’s RM800 million Perpetual Sukuk Wakalah

Participants: CIMB, HSBC, Maybank

PHILIPPINES

Ayala Land's PHP8 billion sustainability-linked bonds

Participants: BDO, China Bank, EastWest, First Metro Investment, Land Bank of the Philippines, RCBC Capital, Security Bank, BPI Capital

SINGAPORE

Equinix's S$500 million 3.50% Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Green Notes due 2030

Participants: DBS Bank, Linklaters, Allen & Gledhill

Highly commended: Keppel JV's investment and acquisition of two artificial-intelligence (AI) ready hyperscale data centres worth up to S$1.38 billion

Participants: CITIC CLSA, EY, Allen & Gledhill

THAILAND

THB1,400 Million 0.000% 2-year and THB4,600 Million 0.000% 3-year Bond for Land and Houses Plc.

Participants: United Overseas Bank, LS Horizon

> BEST STRUCTURED FINANCE DEALS <

APAC

Wistron Corporation AI Server's structured finance solution

Participants: ING Bank

AUSTRALIA

Panorama Auto Trust's A$1.3 billion auto ABS issuance by Angle Auto Finance

Participants: BofA Securities

BANGLADESH

Dutch-Bangla Bank's BDT12,000 million subordinated bond

Participants: UCB Investment

CHINA OFFSHORE

Green bridge loan for CGN Laos Taven Power Sole

Participants: DBS Bank

CHINA ONSHORE

RMB2.56 billion SME equipment lease ABN from International Far Eastern Leasing

Participants: HSBC

HONG KONG SAR

HK$1,503 million of rated, privately placed, fixed rate residential mortgage-backed securities for Hong Kong Capital Finance Corporation

Participants: United Overseas Bank

INDIA

KPI Green Energy's five-year, INR6.7 billion bond issuance

Participants: SBI Capital Markets, Aseem Infra Finance, GuarantCo

Highly commended: INR24.16 billion project finance green loan for 150MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

INDONESIA

IDR3.3 trillion and $200 million secured term loan, revolving credit, and trade facilities for STT GDC Indonesia

Participants: OCBC, HSBC, BNI

Highly commended: Project financing for Nusantara Tembesi Baru Energi's floating PV

Participants: Sarana Multi Infrastruktur

MALAYSIA

Dual SCF structures supporting Cocoa & ICT Sectors

Participants: AmBank

Highly commended: TY Consolidated Capital's inaugural RM231 million asset-backed medium term notes

Participants: NewParadigm Securities

PHILIPPINES

New NAIA Infra Corp.'s PHP52 billion senior project finance term loan facility

Participants: Bank of Commerce, BDO Capital & Investment, Security Bank, Asia United Bank, China Bank Capital, China Bank Corporation, Development Bank of the Philippines

Highly commended: Acquisition financing of Belo Medical Group

Participants: BDO Capital & Investment

SINGAPORE

Bayfront Infrastructure Capital VI

Participants: Clifford Capital, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, MUFG, OCBC, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins

Highly commended: S$75 million senior secured term loan facility for Global School Holdings

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

SOUTH KOREA

$410 million equivalent multi-currency syndicated financing for Momentive Technologies Holding Company

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

TAIWAN

Wistron Corporation AI Server's structured finance solution

Participants: ING Bank

THAILAND

THB7.295 billion green loan financing facilities for GSA Data Centre 01 Company

Participants: United Overseas Bank, Baker Mckenzie

> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEALS <

APAC

AirTrunk's S$2.25 billion green loan for the development of new hyperscale data centre SGP2

Participants: DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB, ING Bank, MUFG, Natixis CIB, Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank, Linklaters

AUSTRALIA

BCI Minerals' A$331 million green loan

Participants: Westpac

BANGLADESH

Dutch-Bangla Bank's subordinated bond of BDT12,000 million

Participants: UCB Investment

CHINA OFFSHORE

$500 million three-year blue bond issuance by Henan Water Conservancy Investment Group

Participants: China CITIC Bank International

HONG KONG SAR

Chinachem Group's triple-themed syndicated loan

Participants: Bank of China (Hong Kong), DBS Bank, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC, Fubon Financial, Bank of Communications, Industrial Bank, OCBC

Highly commended: HKSAR Government's $3.4 billion equivalent multi-currencies senior unsecured green and infrastructure bonds

Participants: Bank of China (Hong Kong), Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Citi, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, ANZ, Barclays, Bank of Communications, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ICBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale

INDIA

INR24.16 billion project finance green loan for 150MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

Highly commended: Shriram Finance's $1.275 billion social loan

Participants: MUFG

INDONESIA

Project financing for Nusantara Tembesi Baru Energi's floating PV

Participants: Sarana Multi Infrastruktur

Highly commended: Republic of Indonesia's JPY103.2 billion samurai bond

Participants: Daiwa Securities, Mitsubishi UFJ, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura

MALAYSIA

AEON Credit Service's MYR500 million social loan

Participants: MUFG

Highly commended: WG Data Hub’s dual-currency syndicated green term facility of RM7.5 billion and $1.7 billion

Participants: Maybank, United Overseas Bank, OCBC Al-Amin Bank, CIMB, DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB

NEW ZEALAND

Auckland Council’s NZ$250 million three-year floating rate secured wholesale sustainability-linked bond

Participants: Westpac

Highly commended: Bluecurrent's NZ$2.5 billion equivalent green loan

Participants: MUFG, NAB, Westpac

PAKISTAN

InfraZamin Pakistan's 11.5-year distributed solar financing facility of PKR1.28 billion for Acumen Energy

Participants: InfraZamin Pakistan

PHILIPPINES

Asialink Finance Corporation's $115 million working capital facility to support SME and women-owned SME lending

Participants: Asian Development Bank, HSBC, Security Bank

Highly commended: Ayala Electric's Mobility Ecosystem Project

Participants: Asian Development Bank

SINGAPORE

AirTrunk's S$2.25 billion green loan for the development of new hyperscale data centre SGP2

Participants: DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB, ING Bank, MUFG, Natixis CIB, Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank, Linklaters

Highly commended: AirTrunk’s S$2.748 billion and HK$2.227 billion term facilities and S$527 million and HK$688 million capex facilities for the development of four data centre assets

Participants: UOB, Standard Chartered Bank, Linklaters

THAILAND

Kingdom of Thailand's inaugural THB30 billion sustainability-linked bond

Participants: Bank of Ayudhya, MUFG, Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai, Standard Chartered Bank

VIETNAM

Sustainability-linked trade finance facilities for Mobile World

Participants: HSBC

Highly commended: Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank's ("VPBank") $1,000 million three-year syndicated ESG loan facility

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

> BEST SYNDICATED LOAN DEALS <

APAC

€175 million acquisition financing to Sudarshan Europe B.V for strategic acquisition of Heubach Group

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC

AUSTRALIA

WiseTech Global's $3 billion syndicated debt facilities to support WiseTech’s acquisition of e2open

Participants: Bank of America, MUFG, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, NAB, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Westpac, Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan, BofA Securities

Highly commended: A$5.6 billion multi-currency green revolving credit facility for KNBDC MEL1 Finco

Participants: United Overseas Bank, Banco Santander, Barclays, Citi, Clifford Capital, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING Bank, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, NAB, Natixis CIB, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC, HSBC, Linklaters, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

CHINA OFFSHORE

Syndicated financing for Geely Sweden Financials AB and Geely Finance (Hong Kong)

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, BNP Paribas

Highly commended: Syngenta Group (Hong Kong) Holdings' $4.5 billion term loan facility

Participants: DBS Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Crédit Agricole CIB, China Construction Bank, ICBC (Asia), OCBC, Postal Savings Bank of China, Bank of Nanjing, ANZ, Bank of Communications, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, China CITIC, China Minsheng Bank, China Zheshang Bank, Industrial Bank, ICBC (Macau), MUFG, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Westpac, Chong Hing Bank, Xiamen International Bank, ABC (London), Bank of East Asia, China Bohai Bank, China Guangfa Bank, Hua Xia Bank, Rabobank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Chiyu Bank, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Bank of Jiangsu, China Everbright Bank, Hang Seng Bank, Luso International Banking, Tai Fung Bank, Dah Sing Bank, Bank of Shanghai, Taipei Fubon Bank, Banco Commercial Portugues

CHINA ONSHORE

Cross-boundary dual tranche green syndicated loan for Jinko Power

Participants: Hang Seng Bank

HONG KONG SAR

Airport Authority Hong Kong's HK$20 billion revolving credit facilities

Participants: DBS Bank, ANZ, Bank of China, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, China Development Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, Hang Seng Bank, ICBC (Asia), OCBC, CMB Wing Lung, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, CITIC, MUFG, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China, Bank of East Asia, BNP Paribas, CIBC, CMBC, Chong Hing Bank, Citi, Dah Sing Bank, Mizuho, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, SMBC, Chiyu Bank, Korea Development Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Taipei Fubon Bank, United Overseas Bank

Highly commended: Urban Renewal Authority's HK$13 billion term loan and revolving credit facilities

Participants: ICBC (Asia), Mizuho, Bank of China (Hong Kong), CMB Wing Lung Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, OCBC, Hang Seng Bank, China Development Bank, DBS Bank, Bank of Communications, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank

INDIA

€175 million acquisition financing to Sudarshan Europe B.V for strategic acquisition of Heubach Group

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC

Highly commended: Reliance Industries’ $2.5 billion and JPY67.6 billion syndicated term loan facilities

Participants: DBS Bank, BofA Securities, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, FAB, Mizuho, MUFG, Standard Chartered Bank, SBI, SMBC, HSBC

INDONESIA

Syndicated term loan and revolving credit facilities to support Affinity Equity Partners' acquisition of 90% of issued share capital of PT Yupi Indo Jelly Gum

Participants: DBS Bank, BNI, CIMB, OCBC, United Overseas Bank, Milbank

Highly commended: Siloam Hospitals' IDR14.5 trillion financing package

Participants: BNI, CIMB, Bank Central Asia, DBS Bank, MUFG, HSBC, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung

MALAYSIA

Refinancing of legacy project finance arrangement to a three-tranche syndicated loan facility and bilateral working capital facilities for OM Holdings

Participants: SMBC, Bank of China, Export-Import Bank of Malaysia, AmBank, Maybank, Bank of East Asia

Highly commended: DayOne Data Centers' syndicated onshore Murabaha RM7.5 billion term loan facility and offshore $1.7 billion term loan facility

Participants: DBS Bank, CIMB, Crédit Agricole CIB, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank

NEW ZEALAND

Metlifecare's NZ$1.65 billion sustainability-linked loan

Participants: ANZ

PAKISTAN

PKR133 billion Islamic long-term financing to support Engro Corporation's acquisition of Deodar

Participants: Askari Bank, UBL, MBL

PHILIPPINES

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation's PHP72 billion syndicated refinancing facility

Participants: BDO Capital & Investment, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Banking Corporation, Philippine National Bank; SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

Highly commended: PHP150 billion senior secured term loan facility for Terra Solar Philippines

Participants: BDO Capital & Investment, BDO Unibank, Security Bank, China Banking Corporation, Philippine National Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Metropolitan Bank & Trust, PNB Capital and Investment, BPI Capital, First Metro Investment; Picazo Buyco Tan Fider Santos & Dee, Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & De Los Angeles

SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Sands' $12 billion syndicated credit facilities

Participants: DBS Bank, Maybank, OCBC, United Overseas Bank, CIMB, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC, Mizuho, MUFG, Deutsche Bank, Bank of China, BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, RHB, SPDB, ICBC, CCB, HLF, China CITIC, BEA, BBL, BNS, Chang Hwa, CTBC, FCB, KEB Hana, Allen & Gledhill

Highly commended: Aster Chemicals and Energy’s $1 billion sustainability-linked syndicated term loan facility

Participants: OCBC, DBS Bank, Clifford Capital, Mizuho, Bank Mandiri, BNI, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bangkok Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Indonesia Eximbank, Standard Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank, Latham & Watkins, Baker McKenzie.Wong & Leow

SOUTH KOREA

KRW3 trillion syndicated term loan facility for SK Innovation and SK E&S

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

TAIWAN

CarUX Holding and CarUX Technology's JPY163.6 billion bridge facility and JPY131 billion takeout facility

Participants: DBS Bank

THAILAND

Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings' $4.2 billion syndicated term loan facilities

Participants: DBS Bank, Maybank, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC, United Overseas Bank, BNP Paribas, Natixis CIB

Highly commended: $610 million senior unsecured term loan facility for CPF Investment

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, National Development Bank, Hatton National Bank, Industrial Bank, Hua Xia Bank, RHB Bank

VIETNAM

Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank's ("VPBank") $1 billion three-year syndicated ESG loan facility

Participants: SMBC, Cathay United Bank, MUFG, State Bank of India, ANZ, Commerzbank, CTBC, Mashreq, Standard Chartered Bank

> BEST VENTURE CAPITAL DEALS <

SINGAPORE

Nikko Asset Management’s investment in and strategic partnership with Chocolate Finance

Participants: Mori Hamada & Matsumoto; Allen & Gledhill

Highly commended: Sanabil Investments' $110 million investment in SILQ Group

Participants: Khaitan & Co, Allen & Gledhill

> MOST INNOVATIVE DEALS <

APAC

Sri Lanka’s $15 billion international sovereign bond restructuring

Participants: Rothschild & Co, Clifford Chance

AUSTRALIA

Chemist Warehouse Group's merger with Sigma Healthcare

Participants: Goldman Sachs, ANZ, NAB, Rothschild & Co

Highly commended: Premier Investments’ sale of its apparel brands business to Myer Holdings

Participants: UBS, Barrenjoey; Arnold Bloch Leibler, Clayton Utz, Simpson Grierson

BANGLADESH

Renata PLC's non-cumulative, non-participative, fully convertible preference shares

Participants: City Bank Capital Resources

CHINA OFFSHORE

MINISO Group’s $550 million securities offering

Participants: UBS, HSBC, Latham & Watkins, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Highly commended: Bilibili’s $690 million convertible senior notes and SEC registered delta placement for concurrent hedging

Participants: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Latham & Watkins, Commerce & Finance Law Offices, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Walkers

CHINA ONSHORE

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s RMB2 billion two-year sustainable development panda bonds

Participants: Bank of China, CITIC Securities, Standard Chartered Bank

Highly commended: Alibaba’s $3.75 billion acquisition of outstanding minority shares of Cainiao

Participants: Simpson Thacher, Ogier, Fangda Partners, Harneys

HONG KONG SAR

NIO's Reg S only HK$4.03 billion follow-on offering

Participants: Morgan Stanley, UBS, CICC, Deutsche Bank, Kirkland & Ellis

INDIA

INR24.16 billion project finance green loan for 150MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank

INDONESIA

Issuance of exchangeable option by PT Bali Media Telekomunikasi

Participants: PT Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung

Highly commended: Republic of Indonesia's A$500 million five-year and A$300 million 10-year inaugural senior bonds

Participants: ANZ, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS

JAPAN

KKR's acquisition of FUJI SOFT

Participants: KKR

MALAYSIA

SUNREIT's RM500 million sustainability-linked perpetual securities

Participants: Kenanga Investment Bank, HSBC, CIMB, Maybank

Highly commended: RM7.5 billion five-year senior secured syndicated Islamic green term financing facility and $1.7 billion five-year senior secured syndicated conventional green term loan facility for WG Data Hub

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, Maybank, United Overseas Bank, OCBC, CIMB, DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB

NEW ZEALAND

Silver Fern Farms’ sustainability-linked loan

Participants: ANZ, Bank of New Zealand, Coöperatieve Rabobank

PAKISTAN

Pakistan Mobile Communications' PKR15 billion rated, unsecured, privately placed short-term sukuk

Participants: Askari Bank, Meezan Bank, Mohsin Tayebaly & Co.

PHILIPPINES

Asialink Finance Corporation's $115 million working capital facility to support SME and women-owned SME lending

Participants: Asian Development Bank, HSBC, Security Bank

Highly commended: MGen & Aboitiz Power’s $3.3 billion acquisition of an integrated LNG facility from San Miguel Global Power

Participants: UBS

SINGAPORE

Senior secured term loan facility to support reverse merger and indirect listing of Energy Drilling

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, Clifford Capital, SpareBank, Federated Hermes

Highly commended: Yinson Production's $100 million three-year committed standby letter of credit facility

Participants: CIMB, Citi, ING Bank, Holman Fenwick Willan

SOUTH KOREA

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America's $1.35 billion green loan

Participants: ANZ, HSBC, Citi, Caixabank, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, ING Bank, Societe Generale, Milbank

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka’s $15 billion international sovereign bond restructuring

Participants: Rothschild & Co, Clifford Chance

THAILAND

Sustainability-linked debentures of Minor International Public Company

Participants: Kasikorn Bank, Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Siam Commercial Bank, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

VIETNAM

Amendment and extension exercise for the existing 2023 $650 million syndicated term loan facilities for Masan Group Corporation and The Sherpa Company

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank, Milbank