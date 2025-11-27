FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025: Apac's best deals revealed

FinanceAsia's annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets. Covering two key categories - Deal Awards and House Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, that have shown dedication to their sector.
We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 1,000 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.
Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the Deal Awards - Asia Pacific (Apac) category. Other winners of FAAA 2025 can be found here.
The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming FinanceAsia stories. An Awards ceremony will take place in March in Hong Kong in March 2026. Please contact the FinanceAsia team if you have any questions.The following is not a complete list of participants.
> BEST BOND DEALS <
APAC
Hysan's subordinated perpetual securities and junior subordinated bond private placement
Participants: Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, UBS, Linklaters
AUSTRALIA
Scentre Group's A$650 million 30nc6.5 hybrid issue
Participants: UBS, ANZ, NAB
Highly commended: Transgrid's 30nc5 floating rate and 30nc8 fixed-to-floating rate dual-tranche subordinated bond
Participants: Barrenjoey, ANZ, CBA, NAB, Westpac
BANGLADESH
Dutch-Bangla Bank's 5th subordinated bond of BDT12 billion
Participants: UCB Investment
CHINA OFFSHORE
China Modern Dairy Holding Ltd's 5-year $350 million Reg S senior unsecured sustainability bond issuance
Participants: Barclays, BOC International, China Construction Bank (Asia), DBS Bank, BOCOM International, CITIC Securities, CCB International, Linklaters, Clifford Chance
Highly commended: JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan's CNH2 billion bonds
Participants: CICC, China CITIC Bank International, China Zheshang Bank, Deutsche Bank, Halyk Finance, Industrial Bank, JP Morgan, CMBC Capital
CHINA ONSHORE
Xi’an Urban Development (Group) Co., Ltd.’s non-public offering of sci-tech innovation corporate bond
Participants: CICC, Huatai United Securities
HONG KONG SAR
Hysan's subordinated perpetual securities and junior subordinated bond private placement
Participants: Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, UBS, Linklaters
Highly commended: Airport Authority's HK$18.5 billion, CNH3.2 billion, $4.15 billion multi-currency multi-tranche senior notes
Participants: Bank of China, CICC, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, ANZ, BNP Paribas, Citi, DBS Bank, Mizuho, Bank of Communications, Deutsche Bank, ICBC (Asia), Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
INDIA
MakeMyTrip's $3.1 billion convertible notes
Participants: Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, A&O Shearman, Latham & Watkins
Highly commended: KPI Green Energy’s five-year INR6.7 billion bond
Participants: SBI Capital Markets, Aseem Infra Finance, GuarantCo
INDONESIA
Republic of Indonesia's A$500 million & A$300 million inaugural senior bonds
Participants: ANZ, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, Linklaters
Highly commended: Integrasi Jaringan Ekosistem's IDR1 trillion bond and sukuk
Participants: RHB Sekuritas Indonesia
JAPAN
NTT Finance's $11.25 billion and €5.5 billion senior bonds
Participants: Morgan Stanley, Citi, JP Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Nomura, SMBC Nikko, Mizuho, Daiwa Securities, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
MALAYSIA
Exsim Capital Resources's RM455 million Asean green SRI sukuk musharakah
Participants: NewParadigm Securities, United Overseas Bank
Highly commended: Yinson Production's $1.168 billion FPSO bond
Participants: Citi, JP Morgan, HSBC, Santander, ING Group, Standard Chartered Bank, Bladex, Ramirez & Co, Societe Generale, MUFG Bank, Natixis CIB
PAKISTAN
Pakistan Mobile Communications' PKR15 billion unsecured, privately placed short-term sukuk
Participants: Askari Bank, Al-Meezan Investment, ABL Funds, Faysal Funds, AWT Investments, Lucky Investments, HBL Asset Management, Alfalah Investments, NAFA
Highly commended: Engro Fertilizers' PKR20 billion unsecured short-term sukuk
Participants: Askari Bank
PHILIPPINES
Petron's $475 million Reg S senior perpetual nc3 capital securities
Participants: HSBC
SINGAPORE
Bayfront Infrastructure Capital VI
Participants: Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, MUFG, OCBC, Clifford Capital, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance
Highly commended: Impact Investment Exchange's Women's Livelihood Bonds™
Participants: ANZ, Standard Chartered Bank, Linklaters, Clifford Chance
SOUTH KOREA
LG Energy Solution’s $2 billion 144A/RegS quad-tranche senior unsecured notes
Participants: BofA Securities, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, Linklaters
TAIWAN
Fubon Life's $650 million 10.25-year subordinated dated capital bonds
Participants: Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Gledhill, Clifford Chance
Highly commended: Nan Shan Life's $395 million 15.5nc10.5 subordinated dated capital bonds
Participants: Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, BNP Paribas, UBS, Allen & Gledhill, Clifford Chance
THAILAND
Debentures of Thai Beverage
Participants: Kasikorn Bank, Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Siam Commercial Bank
Highly commended: PTT Global Chemical PCL's $1.1 billion dual-tranche subordinated perpetual bonds
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, JP Morgan
VIETNAM
VinFast's VND5,000 billion bond issuance
Participants: Techcom Securities Joint Stock Company
> BEST DIGITAL BOND DEALS <
CHINA OFFSHORE
Zhuhai Huafa Group Co Ltd.'s 4.50% guaranteed digitally native bonds due 2027
Participants: Haitong International Securities, HSBC, Huatai Financial Holdings, CLSA, CMB International Capital, China Securities (International) Corporate Finance Company, CICC, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong), Luso International Banking, CNCB (Hong Kong) Capital, China Industrial Securities International Brokerage, CMBC Securities Company, Huajin Securities (International), SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong), SPDB International Capital, Dragonstone Capital Management, Linklaters
HONG KONG SAR
BoComm Digital's Reg S 3-year senior unsecured floating rate digitally native notes
Participants: HSBC
> BEST EQUITY DEALS <
APAC
CATL's $5.3 billion IPO
Participants: BofA Securities, CICC, China Securities International, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Kirkland & Ellis, Llinks Law Offices, Linklaters, CM Law Firm
AUSTRALIA
Xero's A$1.85 billion equity raising
Participants: UBS, JP Morgan
BANGLADESH
AKS Khan Pharmaceuticals equity investment from Danish Development Finance Institution IFD
Participants: CAL Investrments
Highly commended: Renata PLC's non-cumulative, non-participative, fully convertible preference shares
Participants: City Bank Capital Resources
CHINA OFFSHORE
Alibaba's $3.168 billion convertible notes due 2032
Participants: Barclays, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Alibaba
CHINA ONSHORE
PSBC’s A-Share private placement
Participants: CICC, CITIC Securities, BOC International (China), China Galaxy Securities, China Post Securities, China Merchants Securities, China Securities
HONG KONG SAR
CATL's $5.3 billion IPO
Participants: BofA Securities, CICC, China Securities International, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Kirkland & Ellis, Llinks Law Offices, Linklaters, CM Law Firm
INDIA
Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion IPO
Participants: Citi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Latham & Watkins
JAPAN
Kansai Electric Power's $2.6 billion primary follow-on
Participants: Citi, Nomura, Mizuho, Daiwa Securities, SMBC Nikko, Mitsubishi UFJ, Morgan Stanley
MALAYSIA
Eco-Shop Marketing's RM974.2 million IPO
Participants: Maybank, UBS, RHB Investment Bank
Highly commended: CapitaLand Malaysia Trust’s RM250 million primary placement
Participants: CIMB
NEW ZEALAND
EBOS' NZ$949 million block trade
Participants: UBS
PHILIPPINES
Ayala Corporation's PHP20 billion Series B preferred shares
Participants: BDO Capital & Investment, BPI Capital, China Bank Capital, First Metro Investment, PNB Capital and Investment, RCBC Capital, Security Bank
Highly commended: Filinvest Land's tender offer and exchange
Participants: BPI Capital, BPI Securities, Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law
SINGAPORE
AvePoint’s S$259.2 million US SEC-registered follow-on offering with concurrent dual-listing on the SGX-ST
Participants: OCBC, UBS, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley; WongPartnership, Cooley, Venture Law, Latham & Watkins
Highly commended: Equity establishment of Verdant Energy by AP Moller Capital
Participants: AP Moller Capital
TAIWAN
Hon Hai's $700million NTD currency–linked convertible bond offering
Participants: Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS
THAILAND
Thai Airways International PCL’s capital restructuring
Participants: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, Baker & McKenzie
Highly commended: Amalgamation of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings, and relisting
Participants: Bualuang Securities, UBS
> BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEALS <
APAC
$10 billion renewable energy development of La Gan Offshore Wind Project
Participants: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, YKVN
AUSTRALIA
Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone
Participants: Capella Capital, Westpac
Highly commended: Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super-owned Vocus Groups’ A$5.25 billion acquisition of 100% of TPG Telecom’s fibre network infrastructure assets and enterprise, government and wholesale fixed commercial operations
Participants: Macquarie Capital, UBS, BofA Securities, Westpac
BANGLADESH
$100 million long term limited recourse debt financing for RSGT Bangladesh
Participants: Green Delta Capital
HONG KONG SAR
Goodman Hong Kong Data Centre Partnership's HK$9.03 billion green loan
Participants: MUFG, DBS Bank, Walkers, A&O Shearman
INDIA
INR24.16 billion project finance green loan for 150MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
Highly commended: Acquisition of Ayana Renewable Power by ONGC NTPC Green
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
INDONESIA
Trans Papua PPP project financing
Participants: PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia
MALAYSIA
Jumbo loan financing of up to $2.8 billion granted by a consortium of international and cross-regional lenders to Bridge Data Centres Malaysia (Labuan)
Participants: Citi, Clifford Capital, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MUFG, SMBC, United Overseas Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Linklaters, Rahmat & Lim & Partners
Highly commended: Credit facilities exceeding $900 million granted by a consortium of lenders to Yondr Group
Participants: Rahmat Lim & Partner, Clifford Chance, Milbank LLP, Zul Rafique & Partners, Walkers, Maples Group
PAKISTAN
Sunridge Foods' PKR2 billion agri-infrastructure sukuk
Participants: Bank Islami Pakistan
PHILIPPINES
Meralco’s strategic partnership with Actis
Participants: Latham & Watkins, Milbank LLP
Highly commended: New NAIA Infrastructure Corp's PHP52 billion senior project finance term loan
Participants: Bank of Commerce, BDO Capital & Investment, Security Bank, Asia United Bank, China Bank Capital, China Bank Corporation, Development Bank of the Philippines
SINGAPORE
Stonepeak's $1.3 billion structured equity investment into Princeton Digital Group
Participants: Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Sidley Austin, Latham & Watkins
Highly commended: Bayfront Infrastructure Capital VI
Participants: Clifford Capital, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, MUFG, OCBC, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance
SOUTH KOREA
KKR's acquisition of SK Ecoplant's waste-management platform
Participants: JP Morgan, Bae, Kim & Lee, Simpson Thacher & Barlett, Gibson Dunn
THAILAND
Amalgamation of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings, and relisting
Participants: Bualuang Securities, UBS
VIETNAM
$10 billion renewable energy development of La Gan Offshore Wind Project
Participants: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, YKVN
> BEST IPO <
APAC
TCBS' VND10.8 trillion IPO
Participants: TCBS, SSI, Ho Chi Minh City Securities
AUSTRALIA
Virgin Australia's A$685 million IPO
Participants: UBS, Goldman Sachs, Barrenjoey, Reunion Capital Partners, Gilbert Tobin
CHINA OFFSHORE
Jiaxin International Resources’ simultaneous listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Belt and Road Board of the Astana International Exchange (AIX)
Participants: CICC, China Galaxy Securities, CMB International Capital, Celestial Securities, ABCI Securities, Tiger Brokers, AVICT Global Asset Management, Lighthouse Capital Financial
CHINA ONSHORE
Huadian New Energy’s IPO on SSE Main Board
Participants: CICC, Huatai United Securities, CITIC Securities, China Securities, Guotai Haitong Securities, Chuancai Securities
HONG KONG SAR
Horizon Robotics' HK$5.4 billion IPO
Participants: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, China Securities International, CITIC Securities, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, CMB International, China Galaxy International, BOCOM International, CCB International, ICBC International, Futu Securities, CEB International, DBS Bank, GF Securities Holdings, SDICSI, ABC International, BOC International, CFSG, Livermore Holdings
Highly commended: CATL’s $5.3 billion IPO
Participants: Bank of America Securities, China International Capital Corporation, China Securities International, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Kirkland & Ellis, Llinks Law Offices, Linklaters, CM Law Firm
INDIA
Vishal Mega Mart's $941 million IPO
Participants: Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, Jefferies, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Intensive Fiscal Services, Sidley Austin
Highly commended: Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion IPO
Participants: Citi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Latham & Watkins
INDONESIA
PT Daya Intiguna Yasa Tbk’s IDR4,156.4 billion IPO
Participants: PT Mandiri Sekuritas, CIMB
Highly commended: PT Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Tbk's over IDR2 trillion IPO
Participants: BNP Paribas, Mandiri Sekuritas, CIMB, OCBC, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, HHP law firm, Latham & Watkins
MALAYSIA
Eco-Shop Marketing's RM974.2 million IPO
Participants: Maybank, UBS Securities Malaysia, RHB Investment Bank
Highly commended: Paradigm REIT's RM560 million IPO
Participants: Maybank, AmInvestment Bank, CGS International, RHB Investment Bank
PAKISTAN
Zarea's PKR1 billion IPO
Participants: Topline Securities, Growth Securities
SINGAPORE
Info-Tech Systems' S$58.8 million IPO
Participants: OCBC, CGS International, Linklaters
Highly commended: Centurion Accommodation REIT's S$771.1 million IPO
Participants: DBS Bank, UBS, United Overseas Bank, UOB Kay Hian Private, Maybank, Allen & Gledhill
TAIWAN
Caliway Biopharmaceuticals's NT$3.04 billion IPO
Participants: Yuanta Securities
VIETNAM
TCBS' VND10.8 trillion IPO
Participants: TCBS, SSI, Ho Chi Minh City Securities
> BEST ISLAMIC FINANCE DEALS <
APAC
Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang’s RM300 million sustainability sukuk wakalah
Participants: Maybank
BANGLADESH
SJIBL's 3rd mudaraba floating rate, non-convertible, unsecured subordinated bond
Participants: UCB Investment
INDONESIA
Republic of Indonesia's $2.2 billion 5/10yr sukuk sustainability bond
Participants: HSBC, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mandiri Sekuritas, Linklaters
Highly commended: Term loan musyarakah, revolving credit facility musyarakah, leasing IMBT, bond and derivative line for PT Semen Indonesia
Participants: Maybank
MALAYSIA
Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang’s RM300 million sustainability sukuk wakalah
Participants: Maybank, United Overseas Bank
Highly commended: Zamarad Assets's RM149 million asset-backed securitisation sukuk
Participants: CIMB
PAKISTAN
Sunridge Foods’ PKR2 billion agri-infrastructure sukuk
Participants: InfraZamin Pakistan
SINGAPORE
$800 million sustainability-linked revolving credit and term facilities to AAA Oils & Fats and Apical Middle East FZCO and $72.5 million Murabaha facility to Apical Middle East FZCO
Participants: MUFG, National Bank of Kuwait, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Bank SinoPac, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, SMBC, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Arab Bank, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Fist Commercial Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan, Mega International Commercial Bank, ESUN Bank, State Bank of India, DZ Bank, Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank Frankfurt am Main, Invest Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Taiwan Business Bank, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Bank of East Asia, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank, Bank of Panhsin, Allen & Gledhill
> BEST M&A DEALS <
APAC
Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's merger of Indian media assets
Participants: The Raine Group, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Cleary Gottlieb, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Khaitan & Co, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co
AUSTRALIA
Chemist Warehouse's merger with Sigma Healthcare
Participants: Goldman Sachs, ANZ, NAB, Rothschild & Co
Highly commended: VOCG’s sale of its 25% interest in the Rhodes Ridge Iron Ore Project to Mitsui
Participants: Macquarie Capital, Clayton Utz, King & Wood Malleson
CHINA OFFSHORE
Haier Group’s strategic investment in Autohome
Participants: CICC, Lianhu Securities
CHINA ONSHORE
Merger of Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities
Participants: DBS Bank, BOC International (China), UBS, Orient Securities, Grandall Law Firm, Davis Polk, Haiwen & Partners
HONG KONG SAR
Starwood-led consortium's privatisation of ESR Group
Participants: UBS, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, United Overseas Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Freshfields, Latham & Watkins
Highly commended: Jingfeng's hostile takeover of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company
Participants: CICC, CCB International Capital, Anglo Chinese Corporate Finance, Clifford Chance, Slaughter & May, King & Wood Mallesons
INDIA
Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's merger of Indian media assets
Participants: The Raine Group, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Cleary Gottlieb, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Khaitan & Co, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co
Highly commended: SMBC's Acquisition of YES Bank
Participants: Citi
INDONESIA
Tripartite merger of XL, Smartfren and Smartel
Participants: Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia, JP Morgan, Citi, CIMB, Deutsche Bank, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, Freshfields, Assegaf Hamzah & Partners, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
Highly commended: $1.2 billion sale of Yupi to Affinity Equity Partners
Participants: Jefferies, BNP Paribas, EY, Latham & Watkins, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung
JAPAN
KKR and Walmart's sale of Seiyu to Trial Holdings
Participants: KKR
Highly commended: Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel
Participants: Citi, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Evercore
MALAYSIA
Khazanah, EPF, GIP and ADIA consortium's privatisation of Malaysia Airports Holdings
Participants: UBS, Hong Leong Investment Bank, Azmi & Associates
NEW ZEALAND
Contact Energy's acquisition of Manawa Energy
Participants: UBS, Cameron Partners, Macquarie Capital, Rothschild & Co, Lazard, Bell Gully, Harmos Horton Lusk
PHILIPPINES
SPNEC's sale of its 40% stake in Terra Solar Phillipines to Actis
Participants: UBS
Highly commended: Saudi Aramco Oil Company's acquisition of a 25% stake in UniOil Petroleum Philippines and Unioil Energy
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
SINGAPORE
Aster's Acquisition of Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore
Participants: Morgan Stanley, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins
Highly commended: Keppel Infrastructure Fund's acquisition of 100% stake in Global Marine Group, and subsequent sale of 46.7% stake to Keppel Infrastructure Trust
Participants: UBS, Allen & Gledhill
SOUTH KOREA
Air Liquide’s acquisition of DIG Airgas
Participants: Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Lee & Ko
TAIWAN
Merger of Taishin FHC and Shin Kong FHC
Participants: UBS, Goldman Sachs
Highly commended: CarUX Holding's acquisition of Pioneer Corporation
Participants: JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America
THAILAND
Amalgamation of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings
Participants: Bualuang Securities, UBS
> BEST PRIVATE CREDIT DEALS <
APAC
Hinduja Group's acquisition financing of INR7,300cr for acquiring two insurance assets from Reliance Capital
Participants: 360 ONE Asset
AUSTRALIA
KKR Credit's bespoke financing solution for Family Doctor
Participants: Loftus Lane Capital, King & Wood Mallesons, G+T
INDIA
Hinduja Group's acquisition financing of INR7,300cr for acquiring two insurance assets from Reliance Capital
Participants: 360 ONE Asset
Highly commended: Flourishing Trade and Investment’s private placement of $750 million 11.035% senior secured notes due 2028
Participants: BlackRock, Farallon Partners, King Street Capital, Sona Asset Management; Latham & Watkins, Madun Gujadhur Chambers, Linklaters
NEW ZEALAND
LBB Stage 1 - funding solution for the construction of 76 terraced houses in Hobsonville, Auckland
Participants: Fiera Capital
PHILIPPINES
Lending Ark's senior secured debt investment backed by eligible cash loan and BNPL receivables to Neuroncredit
Participants: Lending Ark - CITIC CLSA Capital Partners HK
SINGAPORE
Ares' secondary market transaction with Omni Bridgeway
Participants: Macquarie Capital, BDO Capital & Investment; Clifford Chance, DLA Piper, Thomas Geer, Walkers
VIETNAM
Project Vesper - SeaTown's private credit funding for a Vietnamese EV manufacturer
Participants: SeaTown Holdings, Jefferies
> BEST PRIVATE EQUITY DEALS <
APAC
KKR's acquisition of FUJI SOFT
Participants: KKR
AUSTRALIA
CC Capital and OneIM’s acquisition of Insignia Financial
Participants: Deutsche Bank
CHINA OFFSHORE
KKR's acquisition of a majority stake in Dayao Beverages
Participants: KKR, Paul Weiss, Clifford Chance
INDIA
Access Healthcare's sale to New Mountain Capital
Participants: Jefferies, EY, Sidley Austin, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Ropes & Gray, AZB & Partners
Highly commended: PAG's acquisition of Manjushree Technopack from Advent International
Participants: Avendus Capital, Goldman Sachs, Kirkland & Ellis, AZB & Partners, Khaitan
JAPAN
KKR's acquisition of FUJI SOFT
Participants: KKR
Highly commended: Blackstone’s Take-Private Acquisition of TechnoPro Holdings
Participants: Daiwa Securities, DC Advisory, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Simpson & Thacher, Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, Mori Hamada & Matsumoto
SINGAPORE
Blackstone-led consortium's sale of Singapore Worker Dormitories to Bain Capital
Participants: Barclays, Clifford Chance, Simpson Thacher
> BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEALS <
APAC
Financing solution for Ørsted's offshore wind projects in Taiwan
Participants: CTBC, CACIB, ESUN Bank, FCB, Land Bank, Mega, OCBC, HSBC, Taipei Fubon Bank, Linklaters
AUSTRALIA
Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (Network Operator)
Participants: Capella Capital
Highly commended: Partnership of renewable energy developers ACCIONA, COBRA and Endeavour Energy
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
BANGLADESH
BDT929.80 million rights issue of Aamra Networks
Participants: UCB Investment
CHINA ONSHORE
RMB4 billion financing for Nanchang Rail Transit Line 1 Phase I Project
Participants: Han Kun Law Offices
INDIA
M/s JSW Renewable Energy (Vijayanagar)'s green hydrogen project
Participants: Bank of Baroda
Highly commended: Varanasi Aurangabad Highway's $316.3 million senior secured project bond
Participants: Deutsche Bank
INDONESIA
Blended financing for Ijen Geothermal Power Plant
Participants: Sarana Multi Infrastruktur
Highly commended: Trans Papua's PPP project financing
Participants: Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, Bank Rakyat Indonesia
MALAYSIA
Jumbo loan financing of up to $2.8 billion granted by a consortium of international and cross-regional lenders to Bridge Data Centres Malaysia (Labuan)
Participants: Citi, Clifford Capital, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MUFG, SMBC, United Overseas Bank; Kirkland & Ellis, Linklaters, Rahmat & Lim Partners
Highly commended: Kimanis Power’s RM260 million sukuk wakalah
Participants: Maybank
PHILIPPINES
PHP150 billion senior secured term loan facility for Terra Solar Philippines
Participants: BDO Capital & Investment, BDO Unibank, Security Bank, China Banking Corporation, Philippine National Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Metropolitan Bank & Trust, PNB Capital and Investment, BPI Capital, First Metro Investment; Picazo Buyco Tan Fider Santos & Dee, Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & De Los Angeles
SINGAPORE
Bayfront Infrastructure Capital VI
Participants: Clifford Capital, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, MUFG, OCBC, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance
Highly commended: Debt financing for Rexus Bioenergy's Waste Wood-to-Energy Plant
Participants: DBS Bank
SRI LANKA
$30 million bilateral loan for a luxury resort in the Maldives
Participants: HSBC
TAIWAN
Financing solution for Ørsted's offshore wind projects in Taiwan
Participants: CTBC, CACIB, E.Sun Bank, FCB, Land Bank, Mega, OCBC, HSBC, Taipei Fubon Bank, Linklaters
THAILAND
THB5.864 billion green loan facility for Levanta Renewables (Thailand)
Participants: United Overseas Bank
VIETNAM
PV Power’s $521.5 million financing of Nhon Trach 3 & 4 LNG-to-Power Projects
Participants: ING Bank, Citi, YKVN, Pinsent Masons, Norton Rose Fulbright
> BEST PROPERTY DEALS <
AUSTRALIA
A$5.5 billion term loan and revolving credit facilities for Amidala AU Finco and Amidala CM Finco
Participants: United Overseas Bank, Banco Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, INC, MUFG, NAB, Natixis CIB, Royal Bank of Canada, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC
CHINA OFFSHORE
Shimao Group Holdings' completion of debt restructuring via Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the High Court of Hong Kong
Participants: Admiralty Harbour Capital, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Houlihan Lokey, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, Walkers, Appleby, Fangda Partners, Sidley Austin, Weil, Gotshal & Manges
CHINA ONSHORE
JD Property Group's establishment of its second private RMB fund
Participants: CDH Investments, China Post Insurance, Generali China, Han Kun Law Offices, Jingtian & Gongcheng
HONG KONG SAR
Starwood-led consortium's privatisation of ESR Group
Participants: UBS, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, United Overseas Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Freshfields, Latham & Watkins
INDONESIA
Indonesian Paradise Property's IDR500 billion bonds
Participants: CIMB, Mandiri Sekuritas, Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia
MALAYSIA
RM7.5 billion Murabaha term facility and $1.7 billion offshore term loan facility for WG Data Hub
Participants: United Overseas Bank, Maybank, Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC, CIMB, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, Wong & Partners
Highly commended: Eco World Perpetual Capital’s RM800 million Perpetual Sukuk Wakalah
Participants: CIMB, HSBC, Maybank
PHILIPPINES
Ayala Land's PHP8 billion sustainability-linked bonds
Participants: BDO, China Bank, EastWest, First Metro Investment, Land Bank of the Philippines, RCBC Capital, Security Bank, BPI Capital
SINGAPORE
Equinix's S$500 million 3.50% Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Green Notes due 2030
Participants: DBS Bank, Linklaters, Allen & Gledhill
Highly commended: Keppel JV's investment and acquisition of two artificial-intelligence (AI) ready hyperscale data centres worth up to S$1.38 billion
Participants: CITIC CLSA, EY, Allen & Gledhill
THAILAND
THB1,400 Million 0.000% 2-year and THB4,600 Million 0.000% 3-year Bond for Land and Houses Plc.
Participants: United Overseas Bank, LS Horizon
> BEST STRUCTURED FINANCE DEALS <
APAC
Wistron Corporation AI Server's structured finance solution
Participants: ING Bank
AUSTRALIA
Panorama Auto Trust's A$1.3 billion auto ABS issuance by Angle Auto Finance
Participants: BofA Securities
BANGLADESH
Dutch-Bangla Bank's BDT12,000 million subordinated bond
Participants: UCB Investment
CHINA OFFSHORE
Green bridge loan for CGN Laos Taven Power Sole
Participants: DBS Bank
CHINA ONSHORE
RMB2.56 billion SME equipment lease ABN from International Far Eastern Leasing
Participants: HSBC
HONG KONG SAR
HK$1,503 million of rated, privately placed, fixed rate residential mortgage-backed securities for Hong Kong Capital Finance Corporation
Participants: United Overseas Bank
INDIA
KPI Green Energy's five-year, INR6.7 billion bond issuance
Participants: SBI Capital Markets, Aseem Infra Finance, GuarantCo
Highly commended: INR24.16 billion project finance green loan for 150MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
INDONESIA
IDR3.3 trillion and $200 million secured term loan, revolving credit, and trade facilities for STT GDC Indonesia
Participants: OCBC, HSBC, BNI
Highly commended: Project financing for Nusantara Tembesi Baru Energi's floating PV
Participants: Sarana Multi Infrastruktur
MALAYSIA
Dual SCF structures supporting Cocoa & ICT Sectors
Participants: AmBank
Highly commended: TY Consolidated Capital's inaugural RM231 million asset-backed medium term notes
Participants: NewParadigm Securities
PHILIPPINES
New NAIA Infra Corp.'s PHP52 billion senior project finance term loan facility
Participants: Bank of Commerce, BDO Capital & Investment, Security Bank, Asia United Bank, China Bank Capital, China Bank Corporation, Development Bank of the Philippines
Highly commended: Acquisition financing of Belo Medical Group
Participants: BDO Capital & Investment
SINGAPORE
Bayfront Infrastructure Capital VI
Participants: Clifford Capital, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, MUFG, OCBC, Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins
Highly commended: S$75 million senior secured term loan facility for Global School Holdings
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
SOUTH KOREA
$410 million equivalent multi-currency syndicated financing for Momentive Technologies Holding Company
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
TAIWAN
Wistron Corporation AI Server's structured finance solution
Participants: ING Bank
THAILAND
THB7.295 billion green loan financing facilities for GSA Data Centre 01 Company
Participants: United Overseas Bank, Baker Mckenzie
> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEALS <
APAC
AirTrunk's S$2.25 billion green loan for the development of new hyperscale data centre SGP2
Participants: DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB, ING Bank, MUFG, Natixis CIB, Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank, Linklaters
AUSTRALIA
BCI Minerals' A$331 million green loan
Participants: Westpac
BANGLADESH
Dutch-Bangla Bank's subordinated bond of BDT12,000 million
Participants: UCB Investment
CHINA OFFSHORE
$500 million three-year blue bond issuance by Henan Water Conservancy Investment Group
Participants: China CITIC Bank International
HONG KONG SAR
Chinachem Group's triple-themed syndicated loan
Participants: Bank of China (Hong Kong), DBS Bank, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC, Fubon Financial, Bank of Communications, Industrial Bank, OCBC
Highly commended: HKSAR Government's $3.4 billion equivalent multi-currencies senior unsecured green and infrastructure bonds
Participants: Bank of China (Hong Kong), Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Citi, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, ANZ, Barclays, Bank of Communications, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ICBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale
INDIA
INR24.16 billion project finance green loan for 150MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
Highly commended: Shriram Finance's $1.275 billion social loan
Participants: MUFG
INDONESIA
Project financing for Nusantara Tembesi Baru Energi's floating PV
Participants: Sarana Multi Infrastruktur
Highly commended: Republic of Indonesia's JPY103.2 billion samurai bond
Participants: Daiwa Securities, Mitsubishi UFJ, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura
MALAYSIA
AEON Credit Service's MYR500 million social loan
Participants: MUFG
Highly commended: WG Data Hub’s dual-currency syndicated green term facility of RM7.5 billion and $1.7 billion
Participants: Maybank, United Overseas Bank, OCBC Al-Amin Bank, CIMB, DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB
NEW ZEALAND
Auckland Council’s NZ$250 million three-year floating rate secured wholesale sustainability-linked bond
Participants: Westpac
Highly commended: Bluecurrent's NZ$2.5 billion equivalent green loan
Participants: MUFG, NAB, Westpac
PAKISTAN
InfraZamin Pakistan's 11.5-year distributed solar financing facility of PKR1.28 billion for Acumen Energy
Participants: InfraZamin Pakistan
PHILIPPINES
Asialink Finance Corporation's $115 million working capital facility to support SME and women-owned SME lending
Participants: Asian Development Bank, HSBC, Security Bank
Highly commended: Ayala Electric's Mobility Ecosystem Project
Participants: Asian Development Bank
SINGAPORE
AirTrunk's S$2.25 billion green loan for the development of new hyperscale data centre SGP2
Participants: DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB, ING Bank, MUFG, Natixis CIB, Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank, Linklaters
Highly commended: AirTrunk’s S$2.748 billion and HK$2.227 billion term facilities and S$527 million and HK$688 million capex facilities for the development of four data centre assets
Participants: UOB, Standard Chartered Bank, Linklaters
THAILAND
Kingdom of Thailand's inaugural THB30 billion sustainability-linked bond
Participants: Bank of Ayudhya, MUFG, Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai, Standard Chartered Bank
VIETNAM
Sustainability-linked trade finance facilities for Mobile World
Participants: HSBC
Highly commended: Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank's ("VPBank") $1,000 million three-year syndicated ESG loan facility
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
> BEST SYNDICATED LOAN DEALS <
APAC
€175 million acquisition financing to Sudarshan Europe B.V for strategic acquisition of Heubach Group
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC
AUSTRALIA
WiseTech Global's $3 billion syndicated debt facilities to support WiseTech’s acquisition of e2open
Participants: Bank of America, MUFG, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, NAB, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Westpac, Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan, BofA Securities
Highly commended: A$5.6 billion multi-currency green revolving credit facility for KNBDC MEL1 Finco
Participants: United Overseas Bank, Banco Santander, Barclays, Citi, Clifford Capital, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING Bank, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, NAB, Natixis CIB, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC, HSBC, Linklaters, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
CHINA OFFSHORE
Syndicated financing for Geely Sweden Financials AB and Geely Finance (Hong Kong)
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, BNP Paribas
Highly commended: Syngenta Group (Hong Kong) Holdings' $4.5 billion term loan facility
Participants: DBS Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Crédit Agricole CIB, China Construction Bank, ICBC (Asia), OCBC, Postal Savings Bank of China, Bank of Nanjing, ANZ, Bank of Communications, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, China CITIC, China Minsheng Bank, China Zheshang Bank, Industrial Bank, ICBC (Macau), MUFG, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Westpac, Chong Hing Bank, Xiamen International Bank, ABC (London), Bank of East Asia, China Bohai Bank, China Guangfa Bank, Hua Xia Bank, Rabobank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Chiyu Bank, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Bank of Jiangsu, China Everbright Bank, Hang Seng Bank, Luso International Banking, Tai Fung Bank, Dah Sing Bank, Bank of Shanghai, Taipei Fubon Bank, Banco Commercial Portugues
CHINA ONSHORE
Cross-boundary dual tranche green syndicated loan for Jinko Power
Participants: Hang Seng Bank
HONG KONG SAR
Airport Authority Hong Kong's HK$20 billion revolving credit facilities
Participants: DBS Bank, ANZ, Bank of China, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, China Development Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, Hang Seng Bank, ICBC (Asia), OCBC, CMB Wing Lung, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, CITIC, MUFG, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China, Bank of East Asia, BNP Paribas, CIBC, CMBC, Chong Hing Bank, Citi, Dah Sing Bank, Mizuho, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, SMBC, Chiyu Bank, Korea Development Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Taipei Fubon Bank, United Overseas Bank
Highly commended: Urban Renewal Authority's HK$13 billion term loan and revolving credit facilities
Participants: ICBC (Asia), Mizuho, Bank of China (Hong Kong), CMB Wing Lung Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, OCBC, Hang Seng Bank, China Development Bank, DBS Bank, Bank of Communications, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank
INDIA
€175 million acquisition financing to Sudarshan Europe B.V for strategic acquisition of Heubach Group
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC
Highly commended: Reliance Industries’ $2.5 billion and JPY67.6 billion syndicated term loan facilities
Participants: DBS Bank, BofA Securities, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, FAB, Mizuho, MUFG, Standard Chartered Bank, SBI, SMBC, HSBC
INDONESIA
Syndicated term loan and revolving credit facilities to support Affinity Equity Partners' acquisition of 90% of issued share capital of PT Yupi Indo Jelly Gum
Participants: DBS Bank, BNI, CIMB, OCBC, United Overseas Bank, Milbank
Highly commended: Siloam Hospitals' IDR14.5 trillion financing package
Participants: BNI, CIMB, Bank Central Asia, DBS Bank, MUFG, HSBC, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung
MALAYSIA
Refinancing of legacy project finance arrangement to a three-tranche syndicated loan facility and bilateral working capital facilities for OM Holdings
Participants: SMBC, Bank of China, Export-Import Bank of Malaysia, AmBank, Maybank, Bank of East Asia
Highly commended: DayOne Data Centers' syndicated onshore Murabaha RM7.5 billion term loan facility and offshore $1.7 billion term loan facility
Participants: DBS Bank, CIMB, Crédit Agricole CIB, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank
NEW ZEALAND
Metlifecare's NZ$1.65 billion sustainability-linked loan
Participants: ANZ
PAKISTAN
PKR133 billion Islamic long-term financing to support Engro Corporation's acquisition of Deodar
Participants: Askari Bank, UBL, MBL
PHILIPPINES
Bloomberry Resorts Corporation's PHP72 billion syndicated refinancing facility
Participants: BDO Capital & Investment, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Banking Corporation, Philippine National Bank; SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan
Highly commended: PHP150 billion senior secured term loan facility for Terra Solar Philippines
Participants: BDO Capital & Investment, BDO Unibank, Security Bank, China Banking Corporation, Philippine National Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Metropolitan Bank & Trust, PNB Capital and Investment, BPI Capital, First Metro Investment; Picazo Buyco Tan Fider Santos & Dee, Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & De Los Angeles
SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Sands' $12 billion syndicated credit facilities
Participants: DBS Bank, Maybank, OCBC, United Overseas Bank, CIMB, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC, Mizuho, MUFG, Deutsche Bank, Bank of China, BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, RHB, SPDB, ICBC, CCB, HLF, China CITIC, BEA, BBL, BNS, Chang Hwa, CTBC, FCB, KEB Hana, Allen & Gledhill
Highly commended: Aster Chemicals and Energy’s $1 billion sustainability-linked syndicated term loan facility
Participants: OCBC, DBS Bank, Clifford Capital, Mizuho, Bank Mandiri, BNI, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bangkok Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Indonesia Eximbank, Standard Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank, Latham & Watkins, Baker McKenzie.Wong & Leow
SOUTH KOREA
KRW3 trillion syndicated term loan facility for SK Innovation and SK E&S
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
TAIWAN
CarUX Holding and CarUX Technology's JPY163.6 billion bridge facility and JPY131 billion takeout facility
Participants: DBS Bank
THAILAND
Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings' $4.2 billion syndicated term loan facilities
Participants: DBS Bank, Maybank, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC, United Overseas Bank, BNP Paribas, Natixis CIB
Highly commended: $610 million senior unsecured term loan facility for CPF Investment
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, National Development Bank, Hatton National Bank, Industrial Bank, Hua Xia Bank, RHB Bank
VIETNAM
Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank's ("VPBank") $1 billion three-year syndicated ESG loan facility
Participants: SMBC, Cathay United Bank, MUFG, State Bank of India, ANZ, Commerzbank, CTBC, Mashreq, Standard Chartered Bank
> BEST VENTURE CAPITAL DEALS <
SINGAPORE
Nikko Asset Management’s investment in and strategic partnership with Chocolate Finance
Participants: Mori Hamada & Matsumoto; Allen & Gledhill
Highly commended: Sanabil Investments' $110 million investment in SILQ Group
Participants: Khaitan & Co, Allen & Gledhill
> MOST INNOVATIVE DEALS <
APAC
Sri Lanka’s $15 billion international sovereign bond restructuring
Participants: Rothschild & Co, Clifford Chance
AUSTRALIA
Chemist Warehouse Group's merger with Sigma Healthcare
Participants: Goldman Sachs, ANZ, NAB, Rothschild & Co
Highly commended: Premier Investments’ sale of its apparel brands business to Myer Holdings
Participants: UBS, Barrenjoey; Arnold Bloch Leibler, Clayton Utz, Simpson Grierson
BANGLADESH
Renata PLC's non-cumulative, non-participative, fully convertible preference shares
Participants: City Bank Capital Resources
CHINA OFFSHORE
MINISO Group’s $550 million securities offering
Participants: UBS, HSBC, Latham & Watkins, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
Highly commended: Bilibili’s $690 million convertible senior notes and SEC registered delta placement for concurrent hedging
Participants: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Latham & Watkins, Commerce & Finance Law Offices, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Walkers
CHINA ONSHORE
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s RMB2 billion two-year sustainable development panda bonds
Participants: Bank of China, CITIC Securities, Standard Chartered Bank
Highly commended: Alibaba’s $3.75 billion acquisition of outstanding minority shares of Cainiao
Participants: Simpson Thacher, Ogier, Fangda Partners, Harneys
HONG KONG SAR
NIO's Reg S only HK$4.03 billion follow-on offering
Participants: Morgan Stanley, UBS, CICC, Deutsche Bank, Kirkland & Ellis
INDIA
INR24.16 billion project finance green loan for 150MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank
INDONESIA
Issuance of exchangeable option by PT Bali Media Telekomunikasi
Participants: PT Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia, Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung
Highly commended: Republic of Indonesia's A$500 million five-year and A$300 million 10-year inaugural senior bonds
Participants: ANZ, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS
JAPAN
KKR's acquisition of FUJI SOFT
Participants: KKR
MALAYSIA
SUNREIT's RM500 million sustainability-linked perpetual securities
Participants: Kenanga Investment Bank, HSBC, CIMB, Maybank
Highly commended: RM7.5 billion five-year senior secured syndicated Islamic green term financing facility and $1.7 billion five-year senior secured syndicated conventional green term loan facility for WG Data Hub
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, Maybank, United Overseas Bank, OCBC, CIMB, DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB
NEW ZEALAND
Silver Fern Farms’ sustainability-linked loan
Participants: ANZ, Bank of New Zealand, Coöperatieve Rabobank
PAKISTAN
Pakistan Mobile Communications' PKR15 billion rated, unsecured, privately placed short-term sukuk
Participants: Askari Bank, Meezan Bank, Mohsin Tayebaly & Co.
PHILIPPINES
Asialink Finance Corporation's $115 million working capital facility to support SME and women-owned SME lending
Participants: Asian Development Bank, HSBC, Security Bank
Highly commended: MGen & Aboitiz Power’s $3.3 billion acquisition of an integrated LNG facility from San Miguel Global Power
Participants: UBS
SINGAPORE
Senior secured term loan facility to support reverse merger and indirect listing of Energy Drilling
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, Clifford Capital, SpareBank, Federated Hermes
Highly commended: Yinson Production's $100 million three-year committed standby letter of credit facility
Participants: CIMB, Citi, ING Bank, Holman Fenwick Willan
SOUTH KOREA
Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America's $1.35 billion green loan
Participants: ANZ, HSBC, Citi, Caixabank, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, ING Bank, Societe Generale, Milbank
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka’s $15 billion international sovereign bond restructuring
Participants: Rothschild & Co, Clifford Chance
THAILAND
Sustainability-linked debentures of Minor International Public Company
Participants: Kasikorn Bank, Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Siam Commercial Bank, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities
VIETNAM
Amendment and extension exercise for the existing 2023 $650 million syndicated term loan facilities for Masan Group Corporation and The Sherpa Company
Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank, Milbank