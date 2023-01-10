India’s domestically-driven economy and Indonesia’s commodity-led exports should provide some resilience despite a more challenging operating environment characterised by higher global inflation, rising interest rates and liquidity tightening. Elaine Koh, senior director for Asia-Pacific non-bank financial institutions at Fitch Ratings discusses the prospects for India and Indonesia’s finance and leasing sector in the current economic environment.
Investors should be given credit — carbon credit in particular — when they hold carbon-intensive assets in Asia but aim to help these assets transit. However, regulations also need to stay updated in order to prevent greenwashing.
The alternative investor’s third India credit fund has closed with three times the amount of capital contributions as its next largest vehicle. Managing director and head of credit, Kachan Jain, spoke to FA about opportunity to provide credit in India’s substantial mid-market.