Chaoni Huang joins HSBC as Asia head of sustainable finance and transition

Hong Kong-based Huang was most recently executive vice president of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association.
January 15, 2026

Chaoni Huang has joined banking giant HSBC as managing director, head of sustainable finance and transition, Asia.

