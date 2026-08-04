finance

Industrial Bank (HK branch): taking a leadership role within Asian structured finance

By showcasing its innovative financing capabilities and strategic approach to execution, the key role that Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability), Hong Kong Branch played on Ascendent Capital Partners’ acquisition of Hollysys Automation Technologies secured a ‘Best Structured Finance Deal’ award from FinanceAsia.
Industrial Bank

Transition finance opportunity across GBA

Ahead of the institute’s annual forum that is set to take place this week, the HKGFA team shares its view of sustainability opportunity across HK and GBA.
October 03, 2023

Meet FinanceAsia's Editorial Board

FA is delighted to present the nine members of the publication's inaugural Editorial Board, who will help shape content coverage over the course of 2023.
February 28, 2023

Ropes & Gray announces promotions in Asia

As part of the firm’s global annual career progression programme, Hong Kong and Seoul-based private equity and financing lawyers are promoted to counsel.
November 22, 2022