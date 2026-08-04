By completing the first sustainability-linked bond in Thailand’s hospitality industry – also a first-of-its-kind for this sector across Asia – Minor International (MINT) secured the FinanceAsia Achievement Award for Best Bond Deal in Thailand, proudly accepted by Rawikan Inchaiwong, VP of Treasury, Minor International.
By showcasing its innovative financing capabilities and strategic approach to execution, the key role that Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability), Hong Kong Branch played on Ascendent Capital Partners’ acquisition of Hollysys Automation Technologies secured a ‘Best Structured Finance Deal’ award from FinanceAsia.