Meet FinanceAsia's Editorial Board

In the current climate of economic uncertainty, fast-paced market fluctuation, geopolitical tensions, digital disruption, and progress towards (what we hope is) a state of post-pandemic living, it has never been more paramount to keep on the pulse of capital market developments.

With these considerations in mind, the FinanceAsia editorial team has nurtured key relationships with active players among Asia Pacific’s burgeoning capital markets community, to form a panel of esteemed experts who will offer the publication guidance and expertise.

FA is delighted to introduce the nine-member strong Editorial Board whose knowledge spans the full breadth of Asia Pacific. The board's formation serves as a direct response to feedback received from the Readership Survey, which was conducted last year.

Board members will work closely with the editorial capability to ensure that FA content remains timely, refreshed and relevant.

They will provide frank and unfiltered feedback about topics, people and formats that are of interest in today’s continuously evolving environment, and will help inform the direction of wider editorial endeavours, including research, awards, events and roundtables.

At the inaugural Board meeting held in January 2023, the panel shared insights around the themes set to impact activity across coming months. They offered perspective on the general outlook for Asia’s capital markets; which sectors and markets will offer most opportunity; regulatory developments; and what they are most looking forward to, as members of FA’s Editorial Board.

