leadership

Norton Rose Fulbright in global leadership change

The law firm, which is seeing an increase in multijurisdictional matters, will be led by global managing partners Jeff Cody, managing partner for the US, and Peter Scott, managing partner for Europe, Middle East and Asia.
October 07, 2024

Standard Chartered rings leadership changes

Amid wider changes, Roberto Hoornweg, global head, financial markets, and Sunil Kaushal, regional CEO, Africa & Middle East, are to become co-heads of Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), with Simon Cooper set to leave.
March 13, 2024

VIDEO: Leading Bank of the Philippine Islands on its growth agenda

Jose Teodoro (TG) Limcaoco, president & chief executive officer of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), outlines his award-winning approach to leadership as he spearheads the bank's digital innovations, revamped brand structure, and "agency banking" thrust – all part of a five-year expansion strategy that aims to make the bank more financially inclusive and add 50 million customers by 2026.
Bank of the Philippine Islands

Meet FinanceAsia's Editorial Board

FA is delighted to present the nine members of the publication's inaugural Editorial Board, who will help shape content coverage over the course of 2023.
February 28, 2023