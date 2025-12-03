The law firm, which is seeing an increase in multijurisdictional matters, will be led by global managing partners Jeff Cody, managing partner for the US, and Peter Scott, managing partner for Europe, Middle East and Asia.
Amid wider changes, Roberto Hoornweg, global head, financial markets, and Sunil Kaushal, regional CEO, Africa & Middle East, are to become co-heads of Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), with Simon Cooper set to leave.
Jose Teodoro (TG) Limcaoco, president & chief executive officer of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), outlines his award-winning approach to leadership as he spearheads the bank's digital innovations, revamped brand structure, and "agency banking" thrust – all part of a five-year expansion strategy that aims to make the bank more financially inclusive and add 50 million customers by 2026.