Ella Arwyn Jones

FinanceAsia caught up with HSBC’s Christina Ma to discuss how increasing investment connectivity between Asia and the Middle East is reshaping traditional capital markets and paving the way for the expanded use of private capital.
Editorial board member, Sunil Veetil shared with FinanceAsia his observations of the current sustainability landscape and discussed the climate-conscious innovations that Asia’s market participants can look forward to over the long term.
FA caught up with the new CEO of Barclays Hong Kong to discuss her strategic vision for the business and the bank's ongoing efforts in the sustainability space, the changing geopolitical landscape and her career transition from lawyer to leader.
Malaysia’s Joint Committee on Climate Change (JC3) met last month to outline five initiatives to expedite the market’s transition to net zero. FA spoke to experts to assess the regulatory environment that Malaysia is working to cultivate, in support of climate-conscious investment.