Google and Moody’s partner on AI to overhaul financial analysis

Google Cloud and Moody’s have embarked on a strategic partnership that seeks to overhaul the way in which financial markets professionals analyse data. The first-of-its kind collaboration aims to draw upon the two parties’ strengths in financial analysis and advanced generative artificial intelligence (gen AI), in order to enable end-users to leverage large language models (LLMs) and derive relevant, actionable financial insights.

“Moody’s views gen AI as a significant opportunity to improve the way our customers are able to navigate risk, make informed decisions, and unlock opportunity,” a spokesperson for the integrated risk assessment firm told FinanceAsia.

The contact added that while both firms have explored several projects in the past, this constitutes their most significant shared endeavour.

The aim of the collaboration is to explore how to utilise AI to create new tools that “streamline the ability of finance professionals to analyse lengthy financial reports and disclosures,” the spokesperson told FA.

Specifically, the partnership will explore three core objectives:

Drawing upon Google Cloud’s gen AI platform, Vertex AI and Moody’s data, the partners will build new LLMs that enable users to perform prompt, accurate and in-depth financial analysis;

The pair will offer access to Moody’s proprietary datasets through Google Cloud’s serverless data warehouse, BigQuery;

Enhanced financial data search functions will become available to end-users – Moody’s will introduce Vertex AI Search to its datasets to improve efficiencies, enabling end-users to derive actionable insights from them.

“The integration involved in the partnership will allow customers to combine Moody’s vast databases with their native data assets and use them in combination with LLMs in Vertex AI,” the spokesperson told FA.

“Customers will also be able to build and access AI models, accelerating time-to-value through increased efficiency and individualised use cases,” she added.

While the partnership is in its infancy and thus there is no confirmed timeframe around providing data deliverables to end-users, the contact shared that Moody’s data will be available in BigQuery within 4Q23 or 1Q24.

The Google Cloud team was not able to offer comments prior to publication.