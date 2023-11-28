FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2023: Asia's best deals revealed

Our annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets. Covering three key categories - Deal Awards, House Awards and Regional Deal Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, that have shown dedication to their sector.
We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 600 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.
Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the Regional Deal Awards category.
The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming winter print edition of the FinanceAsia magazine.
North Asia = Japan, South Korea, Taiwan
South Asia = India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Southeast Asia = Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam
>> BEST BOND DEAL <<
CHINA OFFSHORE
China Taiping Insurance Holdings' $2 billion PerpNC5 RegS subordinated capital securities
JLMs: CICC, HSBC, ICBC Asia, JP Morgan, Agricultural Bank of China, BOC, CCB International, China Merchants Securities, China Securities International, CITIC, CMB International
Highly commended: CSC Financial's RMB3 billion 2-year and 3-year dim sum bond
Participants: CITIC Bank International
CHINA ONSHORE
Volkswagen International Finance N.V's RMB1.5 billion 2-year medium term note with 3.05% coupon
Joint lead bookrunner: HSBC
Highly commended: NWS Holdings' RMB1.5 billion 3-year 3.90% Medium Term Notes (Panda Bonds) in the China Interbank Bond Market
Lead underwriter: Deutsche Bank
HONG KONG SAR
Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation's (HKMC) $404.8 milllon Bauhinia ILBS 1 Limited issuance
Joint global coordinators: ING Bank, MUFG, Standard Chartered
Highly commended: HKMC's Triple-tranche HK$9.5 billion 2-year, CNH 5 billion 3-year and $650 million 5-year social notes issuance
JLMs (in different combinations across the deals): BOCHK, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Standard Chartered, ANZ, BNP Paribas, DBS, Mizuho, UOB, CITIC, CCB Asia, ICBC, JP Morgan
NORTH ASIA
Republic of Korea's JPY70bn samurai bonds
JLM: HSBC
Highly commended: Chimei Corporation's and Far East New Century's sustainability-linked bonds
Underwriters: Yuanta Securities
SINGAPORE
Temasek's €1.5 billion dual-tranche 4-year and 10-year senior unsecured notes
Joint bookrunners: Societe Generale
SOUTH ASIA
PRAN Agro's BDT2.6 billion guaranteed 8-year fixed priced corporate bond
Guarantor: GuarantCo / Issue manager: Riverstone Capital
Highly commended: Bharti Telecom's RS4,500 crores 2-year and 3-year bond
Participants: Axis Bank
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama's RM25.2 billion Islamic medium term notes
Participants: CIMB, RHB Investment Bank, AmInvestment Bank
Highly commended: Gulf Energy Development's THB35 billion senior and unsecured debentures
JLAs: Bankok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikorn Bank, Krung Thai Bank, TMBthanachart Bank, Standard Chartered, The Siam Commercial Bank, Maybank Securities, United Overseas Bank
>> BEST EQUITY DEAL <<
CHINA ONSHORE
Postal Savings Bank of China's (PSBC) A-share non-public offering of RMB45 billion
Participants: CICC, China Post Securities, China Securities, CITIC
HONG KONG SAR
Link Reit's HK$18.8 billion rights issue
Lead underwriters: DBS, HSBC, JP Morgan
NORTH ASIA
LG Chem's $2 billion exchangeable bond offering
JLMs: Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
SINGAPORE
SATS's S$798.8 million rights issue in connection with acquisition of WFS Group
Underwriters: DBS, BofA, Citi / Co-lead managers: OCBC, UOB / Legal: Allen & Gledhill
Highly commended: CapitaLand Ascendas Reit's S$500 million private placement
JLMs: DBS, JP Morgan, OCBC / Legal: Allen & Gledhill
SOUTH ASIA
PNB Housing Finance's INR25 billion rights issue
JLMs: Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, BofA, JP Morgan
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Pavilion Reit's RM720 million primary placement
Joint bookrunners: AmInvestment Bank, CIMB, Credit Suisse, Kenanga, Maybank, RHB
Highly commended: ACEN's up to PHP25 billion perpetual preferred shares offering
Participants: BDO, BPI, China Bank Capital, PNB, RCBC, SB
>> BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL <<
CHINA ONSHORE
Huaxia Fund-China Resources Nest Rental Housing REIT's RMB1.2 billion listing on Shanghai Stock Exchange
Arranger: CITIC / Legal: Han Kun Law Offices
HONG KONG SAR
HKMC's $404.78 milllon Bauhinia ILBS 1 Limited issuance
Joint global coordinators: ING Bank, MUFG, Standard Chartered
NORTH ASIA
Hai Long's NTD$118 billion offshore wind project non-recourse project financing
Lenders: CTBC, Fubon Bank, Taiwan Life, Fubon Life, HSBC, Credit Agricole CIB, ANZ, SMBC, Mizuho, MUFG, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, DBS, Korea Development Bank, Shinsei Bank, JBIC Direct Loan
SINGAPORE
Bayfront Infrastructure's $410.3 million infrastructure securitisation
JLMs: Citi, ING, OCBC, SocieteGenerale, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered
Highly commended: City Energy's S$400 million refinancing
Financial advisor: Citi
SOUTH ASIA
Unique Meghnaghat Power's $463 million 15-year project finance term loan
Lenders: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, DEG, OFID, Standard Chartered
SOUTHEAST ASIA
RP Hydro's RM975 million Asean green SRI Sukuk Wakalah
Sole financial advisor: CIMB
Highly commended: DITO Telecommunity's $3.9 billion 15-year debt financing
Co-financial advisor: Standard Chartered
>> BEST IPO <<
CHINA ONSHORE
Nexchip Semiconductor's STAR Market IPO
Sole sponsor: CICC
HONG KONG SAR
Sichuan Kelun-Biotech's Hong Kong HK$1.56 billion IPO
JLMs: BOCOM International, CITIC, Citi, Goldman Sachs, ICBC / Legal: Kirland & Ellis
NORTH ASIA
Rakuten Bank's JPY83.3 billion IPO
JLMs: Morgan Stanley, Daiwa, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho, BofA, SMBC Nikko, Citi
Legal: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
SOUTH ASIA
Mankind Pharma's RS43.264 billion IPO
JLMs: Axis Capital, Kotak, IIFL, JP Morgan, Jefferies
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Amman Mineral Internasional's $708 million IPO
JLMs: CITIC, DBS, BNI Sekuritas, Mandiri Sekuritas
Highly commended: DXN Holdings' RM652.9 million IPO
JLMs: CIMB, Maybank
>> BEST ISLAMIC FINANCE DEAL <<
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Khazanah Nasional's $750 million Sukuk
JLMs: CIMB, DBS, JP Morgan, MUFG, BofA, Maybank, OCBC
Highly commended: reNIKOLA Solar II's up to RM390 million Asean green SRI Sukuk
JLMs: Hong Leong IB, MAIB
>> BEST M&A DEAL <<
CHINA ONSHORE
Aramco’s RMB24.6 billion investment into Rongsheng Petrochemical
Financial advisors: CITIC (Rongsheng) ,Morgan Stanley (Aramco)
CHINA OFFSHORE
Hainan Rubber's acquisition from Sinochem of HAC
Financial advisors: CICC (Hainan Rubber)
Highly commended: Geely Auto's €8 billion hybrid powertrain JV with Renault
Financial advisors: BNP Paribas (Geely Auto)
HONG KONG SAR
HK$35.5 billion deal by Chow Tai Fook to acquire NWS Holdings
Financial advisors: HSBC, BOCI Asia, ING (CTF); UBS, Quam Capital (NWS)
NORTH ASIA
AP Acquisition's $461 million SPAC business combination with JEPLAN
Counsel to AP: Kirkland & Ellis
SINGAPORE
S$13.2 billion combination of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine
Joint financial advisor with respect to valuation, meger exchange ratio: DBS
Highly commended: SATS' €1.19 billion cash acquisition of Worldwide Flight Services
Counsel to SATS: Latham & Watkins
SOUTH ASIA
Merger of Mindtree with LTI
Advisors: KPMG (Mindtree), Citigroup (LTI)
Highly commended: Merger of Sony India with Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Advisors: KPMG (Sony and Zee), JP Morgan (Zee), Morgan Stanley (Sony)
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Permodalan Nasional's RM1.01 billion disposal of 100% stake in MIDF to Malaysia Building Society
Advisors: Maybank (PNB)
Highly commended: $7.5 billion (enterprise value) privatisation of MPIC by a consortium of First Pacific, GT Capital, Mitsui/JOIN, MIG
Sole international financial advisor to bidder consortium: UBS
>> BEST PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL <<
CHINA OFFSHORE
Bain Capital's $3.16 billion take-private of Chindata Group
Financial advisors: Morgan Stanley (consortium), Citi (Chindata), Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Industrial Bank
Legal advisors: Kirkland & Ellis (both), Weil Gotshal & Manges (Citi), Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher (special committee), Maples and Calder, Haiwen & Partners (Chindata), Conyers Dill & Pearman, King & Wood Mallesons (consortium)
CHINA ONSHORE
Zhipu AI's over RMB2.5 billion Series-B financing
Exclusive advisor: China Renaissance
HONG KONG SAR
$6.5 billion merger of Vistra and Tricor
Legal advisor to lead co-investors: Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Legal advisor to BPEA EQT: Latham & Watkins
SINGAPORE
HMI Group's acquisition of MHC Asia
Legal advisor to HMI: Allen & Gledhill
SOUTH ASIA
Sale of controlling stake in FundsIndia
Exclusive advisor: IIFL
SOUTHEAST ASIA
CVC's acquisition of a stake in Samator Indo Gas
Legal advisor to CVC: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung
>> BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEAL <<
NORTH ASIA
Hai Long's NTD$118 billion offshore wind project non-recourse project financing
Lenders: CTBC, Fubon Bank, Taiwan Life, Fubon Life, HSBC, Crédit Agricole CIB, ANZ, SMBC, Mizuho, MUFG, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, DBS, Korea Development Bank, Shinsei Bank, JBIC Direct Loan
SINGAPORE
Bayfront Infrastructure's $410.3 million infrastructure securitisation
JLMs: Citi, ING, OCBC, Societe Generale, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered
SOUTH ASIA
ReNew Power Private's 44MW Round-The-Clock project
JLMs: DBS, Credit Agricole, Natixis, Societe Generale
Highly commended: Unique Meghnaghat Power's $463 million 15-year project finance term loan
Lenders: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, DEG, OFID, Standard Chartered
SOUTHEAST ASIA
DITO Telecommunity's $3.9 billion financing
Participants: Standard Chartered
Highly commended: Yinson Bergenia's $720 million syndicated loan facility for Maria Quitéria
MLAs: HSBC, ING Bank, JP Morgan, Maybank, Natixis, Standard Chartered, UOB
>> BEST PROPERTY DEAL <<
CHINA OFFSHORE
China Fortune Land Development's $4.96 billion offshore debt restructuring
Sole financial advisor: Admiralty Harbour Capital
Highly commended: Treasure Abundance / Beijing Dongfang Wenhua's $421 million refinancing
MLAs: Standard Chartered
HONG KONG SAR
Yuexiu Property's HK$8.36 billion rights issue
JLAs: CICC, CITIC, DBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
Highly commended: Hongkong Land's $400 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes
JLMs: DBS
NORTH ASIA
KKR and Gaw Capital's acquisition of Hyatt Regency Tokyo
Legal advisor to KKR: Simpson Thacher
SINGAPORE
Link Reit's $1.63 billion acquisition of retail properties in Singapore
Legal advisor: Kirkland & Ellis
SOUTHEAST ASIA
GDS IDC Services's RM1.266 billion secured green term loan facility
MLAs: BOC, OCBC, Standard Chartered, UOB
Highly commended: Land & Houses' THB8 billion fixed rate and zero coupon senior unsecured bonds
Sole lead manager: UOB
>> BEST STRUCTURED FINANCE DEAL <<
HONG KONG SAR
HKMC's $404.78 milllon Bauhinia ILBS 1 Limited issuance
Joint global coordinators: ING Bank, MUFG, Standard Chartered
NORTH ASIA
BMW's Bavarian Sky Korea 6th's KRW450 billion senior Class A bonds public securitisation
Sole structuring bank: Societe Generale
SINGAPORE
Advent International's S$265 million senior unitranche facility for The Learning Lab
Exclusive global coordinator: Nomura
Highly commended: Bayfront Infrastructure's $410.3 million infrastructure securitisation
JLMs: Citi, ING, OCBC, Societe Generale, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered
Legal advisors: Allen & Gledhill, Latham & Watkins
SOUTH ASIA
HGS Healthcare Services' $755 million dividend recapitalisation facility
MLAs: DBS, Sinopac, CTBC, DB, Esun, HSBC, KDB Asia, Korea Development Bank Hong Kong Branch, MUFG, SCB, SMBC
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Poseidon ABS' up to RM320 million asset-backed medium term notes
Sole lead arranger: Maybank IB
Highly commended: Exism Capital Resources' RM300 million special-purpose funding vehicle (Tranche 4)
Lead arranger: UOB Malaysia
>> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEAL <<
CHINA ONSHORE
Ant Group's conversion of $6.5 billion syndicated loan facility into sustainability-linked loan
Sole ESG structuring advisor: Citigroup
CHINA OFFSHORE
Tianqi Lithium Australia Investments' $400 million sustainability-linked term loan facility
MLAJLAs: Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, Ping An Bank, Hua Xia Bank, ING Bank, Industrial Bank, Bank of East Asia
HONG KONG SAR
Swire Properties' CNH3.2 billion RegS senior unsecured green dim sum bond
JLMs: HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong), BofA Securities, ICBC (Asia), Mizuho
Highly commended: HKMC's $404.78 milllon Bauhinia ILBS 1 Limited issuance
Joint global coordinators: ING Bank, MUFG, Standard Chartered
NORTH ASIA
SK Hynix's $2.5 billion multi-tranche offering of sustainability-linked and green notes
Participants: Citi, BNP Paribas, BofA, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, MUFG
Highly commended: Hai Long's NTD$118 billion offshore wind project non-recourse project financing
Lenders: CTBC, Fubon Bank, Taiwan Life, Fubon Life, HSBC, Credit Agricole CIB, ANZ, SMBC, Mizuho, MUFG, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, DBS, Korea Development Bank, Shinsei Bank, JBIC Direct Loan
SINGAPORE
Bayfront Infrastructure's $410.3 million infrastructure securitisation
JLMs: Citi, ING, OCBC, Societe Generale, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered
Highly commended: The Government of Singapore's S$2.8 billion 3.00% green bonds
Joint bookrunners: Citi, DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered, UOB / Legal: Allen & Gledhill
SOUTH ASIA
Gravita Netherland BV's €34 million ESG fund raise
Sole arranger and advisor: Azalea Capital Partners
Highly commended: Runner Automobiles PLC's BDT2.67 billion sustainability bond
Guaranter: GuarantCo / Arranger: Green Delta Capital
SOUTHEAST ASIA
reNIKOLA II's up to RM390 million Asean green SRI Sukuk
JLMs: Hong Leong IB, MAIB
Highly commended: Minor International's €500 million syndicated sustainability-linked loan
MLABUs: Standard Chartered, SMBC
>> BEST SYNDICTAED LOAN DEAL <<
CHINA OFFSHORE
Zhongyu Energy's $175 million and HK$1.75 billion's term loan facility
MLABs: Bank of China (Hong Kong), Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered
CHINA ONSHORE
Sinopharm Holding (China) Finance Leasing's RMB1.38 billion sustainable facility
MLABs: DBS, Mizuho, OCBC
HONG KONG SAR
Tricor and Vistra's $1.66 billion incremental first-lien term loan
MLABs: HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Nomura, Standard Chartered
SINGAPORE
Wii Pte's $1.7 billion syndicated loan facility
MLABs: DBS, BOC, HSBC, MUFG, OCBC, UOB
SOUTH ASIA
Reliance Industries' $5 billion equivalent long term syndicated facility
MLABs: ANZ, BofA, BNP Paribas, Bank of Nova Scotia, Citi, Credit Agricole, DBS, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC, Standard Chartered, State Bank of India WBB Bahrain, UOB
SOUTHEAST ASIA
TRUE Corporation's $2.3 billion senior syndicated term loan facility
MLABs: BNP Paribas, DBS, Natixis, OCBC, Standard Chartered, SMBC, UOB
Highly commended: Resorts World Las Vegas LLC's $800 million senior secured credit facility
MLABs: Citi
>> BEST VENTURE CAPITAL DEAL <<
SINGAPORE
Legal advisor: Allen & Gledhill