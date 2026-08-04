FinanceAsia's 2026 magazine celebrates 30th anniversary

FinanceAsia is celebrating three decades of covering Asia Pacific (Apac's) fast-growing capital market in a special edition of the magazine.

The annual 2026 summer magazine edition has a special introduction (pages 6-8) looking back on the last 30 years with reflections from senior regional executives on several large crises, the opening up of mainland China, the explosive growth in the region, and the more sophisticated regional approach to cross-border finance.

The article is followed by a timeline (pages 9-10) of the largest events to impact the region's markets, such as the Asian Financial Crisis which happened one year after FinanceAsia launched in 1996, and China's 'DeepSeek' moment in 2025, which shook up the world of artificial intelligence (AI). The timeline is followed by lists of the top five inital public offerings (IPOs), M&A deals and environmental, social and governance (ESG) bond deals of the last 30 years (pages 11-13), using data supplied by LSEG.

We then celebrate and explain the success behind the winners of the FinanceAsia Awards 2026 (pages 14-63), the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025 (pages 90-139) and Asia's Best Companies Poll 2026 (pages 79-88).

To read the special 30th anniversary edition, click the link to the e-magazine here. For more online coverage of FinanceAsia's thirtieth anniversary, click here -- there will be more to come in 2026.

You are also welcome to sign up to FinanceAsia's twice-weekly newsletter here and to subscribe to the FinanceAsia website and magazine here. If you have any access enquiries about FinanceAsia please email [email protected].

We hope you enjoy the magazine.