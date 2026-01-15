Through targeted investments, forward-looking leadership and a growing clean energy portfolio, Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC) Group is redefining its role in nation-building in the Philippines, moving beyond mining to become a pioneer in sustainable development.
Despite numerous challenges, which are growing under Trump’s second administration, sustainable finance might be an area where females are more likely to excel and take leadership roles, including in Asia; senior leaders gave FA their opinions.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors go way beyond fulfilling ethical obligations. At NWS Holdings, they play a key role in driving business growth by enhancing resilience, profitability and sustainability.