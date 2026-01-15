sustainability

IWD: The importance of female sustainable finance leaders

Despite numerous challenges, which are growing under Trump’s second administration, sustainable finance might be an area where females are more likely to excel and take leadership roles, including in Asia; senior leaders gave FA their opinions.
March 07, 2025

HKEX appoints group chief sustainability officer

Paul Chow will take on the newly-created role in addition to his position as HKEX's group general counsel; Jeffrey Chew has also been appointed as group chief communications officer.
November 26, 2024

Apac's sustainable transition challenge

Constance Chalchat, chief sustainability officer, global markets at BNP Paribas, shares her views on how Apac's governments and corporates are adapting to the green transition challenge.
August 13, 2024