Natixis CIB adds senior energy and healthcare bankers in Apac expansion

French investment bank Natixis CIB has appointed Thaddeus Tien and Omkar Joshi to strengthen its Asia M&A push, with both starting in June.
July 10, 2025

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) has appointed two senior bankers to bolster its investment banking franchise across Asia Pacific, as it sharpens focus on key growth sectors.

