Natixis CIB boosts Apac green & sustainable hub with Nomura hire

Singapore-based Jarek Olszowka has over two decades of experience in financial services and most recently worked at Nomura in London.
January 14, 2026

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has appointed Jarek Olszowka as head of green & sustainable hub, Asia Pacific (Apac)

