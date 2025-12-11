Singapore's Sembcorp Industries to buy Alinta Energy from Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for A$6.5bn

Alinta Energy is one of Australia’s leading energy retailers and generators. Sembcorp is looking to grow its renewables capacity to 25 GW by 2028.
December 11, 2025

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) has agreed to acquire 100% of Alinta Energy from Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) for A$6.5 billion ($4.33 billion).

