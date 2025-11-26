FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025: Middle East's best deals and finance houses revealed

FinanceAsia's annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across the financial markets in Asia Pacific (Apac) and the Middle East. Covering two key categories - Deal Awards and House Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, that have shown dedication to their sector.

We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 1,000 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of FA's editorial team, have completed the judging process for this year’s awards.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the best Houses and Deals - Middle East category. Congratulations to all the winners and highly commendeds.

The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming FinanceAsia stories. Please contact the FinanceAsia team if you have any questions.

MIDDLE EAST DEALS

> BEST BOND DEAL <

Saudi National Bank’s $1.25 billion 10nc5 Tier 2 subordinated notes due 2035

Participants: DBS Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Emirates NBD, SNB Capital

> BEST INFRASTRUCTURE & PROJECT FINANCE DEAL<

Debt funding for the Oman-UAE Railway Network Project

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Highly commended: ADQ's $1.2 billion acquisition of Aramex PJSC

Participants: Rothschild & Co, Emirates NBD Capital

> BEST ISLAMIC FINANCE DEAL <

Public Investment Fund’s $7 billion medium-term financing

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank

Highly commended: Riyad Bank’s $1.25 billion 10nc5 Tier 2 resettable fixed rate sukuk notes due 2030

Participants: DBS Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Alinma Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank

> BEST M&A DEAL <

Tabreed and CVC DIF’s acquisition of PAL Cooling Holding from Multiply Group

Participants: Standard Chartered Bank, Citi, JP Morgan, Synergy Consulting, White & Case, Baker Mckenzie, Clifford Chance

Highly commended: Masdar's €2.4 billion take private of Terna Energy including €750 million acquisition financing package

Participants: Rothschild & Co; Simmons & Simmons, Bernitsas Law, Latham & Watkins

> MOST INNOVATIVE DEAL <

Masdar's €2.4 billion take private of Terna Energy including €750 million acquisition financing package

Participants: Rothschild & Co, Simmons & Simmons, Bernitsas Law, Latham & Watkins

Highly commended: Deem Finance’s $400 million asset-backed securitisation

Participants: JP Morgan

MIDDLE EAST FINANCE HOUSES

> BEST DCM HOUSE <

Standard Chartered Bank

> BEST M&A HOUSE <

Standard Chartered Bank