Read on to find out the winners of FAAA's Deal and House Awards - Middle East.
November 26, 2025
Today we announce our major house awards, including Best Bank, Best Investment Bank, Best M&A House, Best Equity House and Best International Bond House.
December 13, 2010
We are pleased to announce the results of our Country Awards for Achievement. Today we name the best foreign firms.
July 03, 2007
How to rent some of Palm Beach's most exclusive holiday homes
July 24, 2006
Franklin Templeton eyes won-denominated offshore products, entering an area where local player Mirae has thrived.
January 03, 2006
Regulators put in a quiet word over linking trading agreements to mutual fund distribution.
August 19, 2004
Landmark and Mirae are acquiring rivals in order to build alternative investment and overseas expertise.
November 04, 2003
An update on how the major players are redrawing the map.
February 20, 2002
