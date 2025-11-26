FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025: Apac's best finance houses revealed

FinanceAsia's annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across the financial markets in Asia Pacific (Apac) and the Middle East. Covering two key categories - Deal Awards and House Awards - FA's Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, that have shown dedication to their sector.

We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 1,000 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the House Awards - Apac category. Congratulations to all the winners and highly commendeds.

The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming FinanceAsia stories. Please contact the FinanceAsia team if you have any questions.

APAC FINANCE HOUSES

> BEST CREDIT RATINGS AGENCY <

Fitch Ratings

> BEST DCM HOUSE <

HSBC

> BEST ECM HOUSE <

UBS

> BEST M&A HOUSE <

UBS

Highly commended: Standard Chartered Bank

> BEST INVESTMENT BANK <

UBS

> BEST ISLAMIC FINANCE HOUSE <

Askari Bank

> BEST LENDER <

HSBC

Highly commended: DBS Bank

> BEST LAW FIRM <

Linklaters

> BEST PRIVATE CREDIT HOUSE <

SeaTown Holdings International

Highly commended: 360 ONE Asset

> BEST PRIVATE EQUITY HOUSE <

KKR

Highly commended: Advent

> BEST PROJECT FINANCE HOUSE <

DBS Bank

> BEST PROPERTY HOUSE <

United Overseas Bank

> BEST STRUCTURED FINANCE HOUSE <

Citi

> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE <

Natixis CIB

Highly Commended: ANZ

> BEST ISSUER - CORPORATES <

Thai Airways International Public Company

> BEST ISSUER - ESG (CORPORATES) <

South Australia Power Networks (SAPN)

> BEST ISSUER - FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS <

DBS Bank

> BEST ISSUER - ESG (FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS)>

ESUN Bank

Highly Commended: Natixis CIB