RHB Singapore appoints Goh Ken-Yi as CEO, with Danny Quah taking on a broader role

Goh Ken-Yi, previously deputy CEO of RHB Singapore, succeeds Danny Quah, who is taking on a wider leadership position at the Malaysian bank, including a focus on international expansion.
April 01, 2025

RHB Singapore, part of Malaysian bank RHB, has appointed Goh Ken-Yi as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective Tuesday, April 1. 

