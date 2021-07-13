Mayer Brown boosts Hong Kong team by eight lawyers

The law firm adds four partners and four lawyers to its Corporate & Securities practice.
July 13, 2021

Mayer Brown announced yesterday 12 July an expansion to its Corporate Securities practice, with the addition of eight lawyers to its Hong Kong legal team.

The new recruits include four capital markets partners Guiping Lu, Philip Hyde, Bonnie Yung and Jason Wang.

A release published by the firm detailed that the hire of new staff marked Mayer Brown's continued growth in capital markets in the key financial centres of New York, London and Hong Kong.

Jason T. Elder, Corporate Securities partner and member of the firm's global Mangagement Committee pictured told FinanceAsia, these hires represent Mayer Brown's continued commitment to Asia...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222