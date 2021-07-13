Mayer Brown boosts Hong Kong team by eight lawyers

Mayer Brown announced yesterday 12 July an expansion to its Corporate Securities practice, with the addition of eight lawyers to its Hong Kong legal team.

The new recruits include four capital markets partners Guiping Lu, Philip Hyde, Bonnie Yung and Jason Wang.

A release published by the firm detailed that the hire of new staff marked Mayer Brown's continued growth in capital markets in the key financial centres of New York, London and Hong Kong.

Jason T. Elder, Corporate Securities partner and member of the firm's global Mangagement Committee pictured told FinanceAsia, these hires represent Mayer Brown's continued commitment to Asia...