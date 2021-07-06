Citi achieves record raise for Asian sustainable finance

The bank is on track for its 2030 target.
July 06, 2021

A release by Citi today announced that the bank achieved a record-breaking raise in Asia of $26.47 billion in sustainable financing within the first half of 2021. This represents an increase of 400% on what it achieved during the same period last year.

The top regions leading the firm's sustainable transactions by deal value were China, South Korea and Japan, accounting for over 80% of total activity.

The biggest issuance within the period was Alibaba Group's $5 billion four-part global offering in February, which included a sustainability tranche with a 20 year tenor, to finance new or refinance existing projects.

The second largest deal...

