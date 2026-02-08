Studies have shown the positive correlation between having female investors or fund managers on team, and portfolio returns. Female finance leaders told FA that a diversity of experiences and skills are important in a fast-evolving sector.
Despite numerous challenges, which are growing under Trump’s second administration, sustainable finance might be an area where females are more likely to excel and take leadership roles, including in Asia; senior leaders gave FA their opinions.
Chaoni Huang, at the Hong Kong Green Finance Association and BNP Paribas, tells FA that taxonomy and definition uncertainties are hampering Apac’s transition finance market, and that growing interest and standardisation attempts should help.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors go way beyond fulfilling ethical obligations. At NWS Holdings, they play a key role in driving business growth by enhancing resilience, profitability and sustainability.
Editorial board member, Sunil Veetil shared with FinanceAsia his observations of the current sustainability landscape and discussed the climate-conscious innovations that Asia’s market participants can look forward to over the long term.
Golomt Bank’s deputy chief executive officer, Odonbaatar Amarzaya: Golomt Bank is building on the solid foundations of its track record over nearly 30 years, striving every day for good via sustainable development while also creating new digital value.
The Asia Transition Finance Annual Report 2023 created by the Philippines’ leading bank BDO Unibank Inc., along with other leading Asian banks, highlights the enabling factors that are required to accelerate the adoption of transition finance.