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IWD: The importance of female sustainable finance leaders

Despite numerous challenges, which are growing under Trump’s second administration, sustainable finance might be an area where females are more likely to excel and take leadership roles, including in Asia; senior leaders gave FA their opinions.
March 07, 2025

Transition finance: Asia grapples with uncertainty, eyes progress

Chaoni Huang, at the Hong Kong Green Finance Association and BNP Paribas, tells FA that taxonomy and definition uncertainties are hampering Apac’s transition finance market, and that growing interest and standardisation attempts should help.
November 19, 2024

Q&A: Cathay Financial's CIO Sophia Cheng

In New York, Cheng shared with FinanceAsia key observations on ESG standards, portfolio company engagement, and Taiwan’s sustainability progress.
November 04, 2024

Why global uncertainty won’t undermine transition goals

Editorial board member, Sunil Veetil shared with FinanceAsia his observations of the current sustainability landscape and discussed the climate-conscious innovations that Asia’s market participants can look forward to over the long term.
July 09, 2024