Why Didi’s crackdown signals a bumpy ride for Chinese deals heading to New York

Beijing has modified capital market rules to nurture home-grown innovators looking to go public. But the probe against Didi may signal an inflection point that brings deals back from overseas.
July 20, 2021

Talk about hitting the brakes. At the start of the month, China’s internet regulator opened a cybersecurity probe into ride-hailing group Didi only a few days after the company raised more than USD $4 billion in a New York initial public offering IPO.

Following the announcement, the Cyberspace Administration of China CAC suspended all additional app downloads in the country, but allowed the group to continue operating normally.

The latest clampdown extends Beijing’s reach to reign on one of the country’s most affluent technology companies. In less than a year, Ant Group’s $35 billion dual-listed IPO was suspended days before trading, while an anti-monopoly probe fined...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222