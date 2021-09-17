Deutsche expands South Asia wealth management team

The bank adds two new wealth management team members in Singapore.
September 17, 2021

Deutsche has added two new recruits to its Global South Asia GSA wealth management team in Singapore.

Reporting to Amrit Singh pictured, head of GSA, Shankar Jha joins as managing director, bringing to the role two decades of experience in private banking and wealth management.

Jha moves from DBS Private Bank and he has previously also held roles in UBS and Citibank working with clients in Singapore, South East Asia, the Middle East, India and the United Kingdom.

Sachin Thussu joins as director and senior investment advisor, reporting into Ritesh Goenka, head of investment management at GSA.

He...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected]com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222