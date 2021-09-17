Deutsche expands South Asia wealth management team

Deutsche has added two new recruits to its Global South Asia GSA wealth management team in Singapore.

Reporting to Amrit Singh pictured, head of GSA, Shankar Jha joins as managing director, bringing to the role two decades of experience in private banking and wealth management.

Jha moves from DBS Private Bank and he has previously also held roles in UBS and Citibank working with clients in Singapore, South East Asia, the Middle East, India and the United Kingdom.

Sachin Thussu joins as director and senior investment advisor, reporting into Ritesh Goenka, head of investment management at GSA.

He...