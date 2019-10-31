wealth management

Foreign banks jostle for a better position in China

Removal of restrictions sees leading foreign securities and asset managers re-evaluate China's financial market in search of profit. Tactics will determine if years of misfortune and lacklustre results will be reversed.
May 21, 2018

Indosuez and CIC join WM consolidation trend

Credit Agricole's private bank in talks to buy CIC's Hong Kong and Singapore wealth business, but industry observers say merged operation may itself become a takeover target.
June 18, 2017

LGT buys ABN Amro Asia PB in hunt for scale

The deal will create an entity with $45 billion under management in Asia, but there are obstacles to integrating the businesses, note industry observers.
December 06, 2016

Credit Suisse PB hires in China

The Swiss firm has recruited its first private bank chief in Shanghai, as it continues to build out local businesses in Asia. But it's not clear whether it's still seeking mainland partners.
November 17, 2016

DBS's ANZ deal puts ABN Amro hopes in doubt

Singapore’s DBS is hungry for more acquisitions after agreeing to buy ANZ’s Asia retail and wealth business. But ABN Amro’s Asian private bank may be another step too far, too fast.
October 31, 2016