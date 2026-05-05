Across the full suite of its universal banking services, BDO Unibank (BDO) has expanded its capabilities both through digital and physical channels. And impressive growth in core and strategic areas earned the bank notable successes in the FinanceAsia Awards 2024.
As a pioneer in wealth management among Taiwan’s securities firms, Yuanta Securities now holds top spot in this market. In a conversation with FinanceAsia, Yuanta’s executive vice president Tony Wang and Sharon Chen, CEO, Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong) explain why demand for its services is on the rise.