As a pioneer in wealth management among Taiwan’s securities firms, Yuanta Securities now holds top spot in this market. In a conversation with FinanceAsia, Yuanta’s executive vice president Tony Wang and Sharon Chen, CEO, Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong) explain why demand for its services is on the rise.
Removal of restrictions sees leading foreign securities and asset managers re-evaluate China's financial market in search of profit. Tactics will determine if years of misfortune and lacklustre results will be reversed.