Yuanta Securities is the largest securities house in Taiwan, with nearly 12% market share in brokerage and 20% of the margin financing business.
Yuanta also holds the leading position in the derivatives business, investment banking and wealth management.
As Asia’s GDP and wealth expansion outpaces growth in Europe and the US, Yuanta Securities’ award-winning service is helping the company make further inroads into wealth management and investment banking in the region and beyond
As a pioneer in wealth management among Taiwan’s securities firms, Yuanta Securities now holds top spot in this market. In a conversation with FinanceAsia, Yuanta’s executive vice president Tony Wang and Sharon Chen, CEO, Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong) explain why demand for its services is on the rise.