HSBC appoints head of Alternatives

Mathieu Forcioli will join the bank to lead growth across the wealth division from this autumn.
May 31, 2022

HSBC has announced that Mathieu Forcioli will join the bank from the start of September as global and Asia Pacific head of Alternatives, which forms part of the bank’s Investments and Wealth Solutions IWS division.

Based in Hong Kong, Forcioli’s remit will involve working with the bank’s partner business, HSBC Alternative Investments Limited, to offer the bank’s wealth clients proprietary and third-party investment solutions across the private markets. He will build upon the bank’s success in growing client participation in the global private banking GPB alternatives space, which rose to $3.25 billion in commitments at the end of 2021, from $2.3 billion raised in 2020.

