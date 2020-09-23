Fintech Funding

Digital wealth manager Syfe raises $18.6 mln in early funding round led by Valar

Monetary Authority of Singapore-licensed Syfe intends to enter new markets and develop more offerings with the funding
September 23, 2020

Syfe, a Singapore-based digital wealth manager, said it has closed a S$25.2 million $18.6 million early funding round that was led by Valar Ventures, a venture capital firm known for investments in fintech companies.

Other participants in the so-called Series A funding round included Presight Capital, and existing investor Unbound, which had led Syfe’s seed funding round in July 2019.

Syfe, which was founded in 2017 and publicly launched since July 2019, said it intends to use the funds raised to enter new markets, develop more products and services, hire talent and enhance its technology platform. The company has a Capital Markets Services license to conduct retail...

