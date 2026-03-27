fintech

Deal Analysis: Syfe's acquisition of Australia's Selfwealth

Samantha Horton, group chief operating officer and head of international at Syfe, explained to FA some of the mechanics, challenges and attractions of the 2025 deal for the listed firm, and also future regional expansion plans.
December 16, 2025

WeLab Bank: taking digital banking to the next level in Hong Kong

After a transformative 12 months that has led to success in key market segments and breakeven faster than the industry norm, WeLab Bank has emerged as a leading digital bank in Hong Kong. Speaking with FinanceAsia, Chief Executive Tat Lee outlines what’s next, including capitalising on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).
WeLab Bank

Can Bhutan develop a ‘mindful’ financial sector?

Hobeng Lim was appointed managing director to lead the finance sector in the Gelephu Mindfulness City. FA spoke to him about his new role, and how finance can embody the concept of ‘mindfulness’.
October 15, 2024