Samantha Horton, group chief operating officer and head of international at Syfe, explained to FA some of the mechanics, challenges and attractions of the 2025 deal for the listed firm, and also future regional expansion plans.
After a transformative 12 months that has led to success in key market segments and breakeven faster than the industry norm, WeLab Bank has emerged as a leading digital bank in Hong Kong. Speaking with FinanceAsia, Chief Executive Tat Lee outlines what’s next, including capitalising on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).