Private markets tech firm Carta opens Hong Kong office

The US global tech firm which services fund managers is adding to its operation in Singapore in the region.
March 27, 2026

San Francisco-headquartered fintech Carta, which has developed the world’s first interconnected system for private capital, has opened an office in Hong Kong. 

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