Deutsche bank strengthens Southeast Asian wealth management team

Deutsche Bank announced yesterday 16 August three new appointments to its Singapore-based Southeast Asian wealth management practice.

Urs Brudermann pictured joins the team as managing director, group head of Southeast Asia, reporting to head of Southeast Asia, Shang-Wei Chow.

Speaking with FinanceAsia, Chow explained that since he took on the role of leading DB’s wealth management effort in Southeast Asia in summer 2020, he has boosted the relationship management headcount by 10-15%.

Aiming to upskill his team organically, through focus on experience and the appointment of demonstrable talent, a significant amount of Chow’s time is currently spent handling recruitment.

