Deutsche bank strengthens Southeast Asian wealth management team

The firm is on a recruitment spree, viewing the region as having significant potential.
August 17, 2021

Deutsche Bank announced yesterday 16 August three new appointments to its Singapore-based Southeast Asian wealth management practice.

Urs Brudermann pictured joins the team as managing director, group head of Southeast Asia, reporting to head of Southeast Asia, Shang-Wei Chow.

Speaking with FinanceAsia, Chow explained that since he took on the role of leading DB’s wealth management effort in Southeast Asia in summer 2020, he has boosted the relationship management headcount by 10-15%.

Aiming to upskill his team organically, through focus on experience and the appointment of demonstrable talent, a significant amount of Chow’s time is currently spent handling recruitment.

...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222