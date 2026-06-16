Singapore's gold clearing venture builds momentum

Deutsche Bank is the latest firm to join Loco Singapore, Singapore’s over-the-counter gold clearing system, which will be ready by the end of 2026, with interbank trading being developed next year.
June 16, 2026

Singapore is moving closer to setting up a gold clearing initiative by the end of 2026.

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