Boustead REIT makes Singapore IPO debut

The logistics and real estate business, which has operations in Singapore and Japan, raised S$1.2bn on the main exchange but listed in a difficult week for equities amid war in the Middle East.
March 14, 2026

UI Boustead REIT, a logistics, industrial and business space real estate investment trust (REIT) has listed on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX).

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