Boustead REIT makes Singapore IPO debut

UI Boustead REIT, a logistics, industrial and business space real estate investment trust (REIT) has listed on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX).
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
UI Boustead REIT, a logistics, industrial and business space real estate investment trust (REIT) has listed on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX).
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