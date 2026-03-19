UOB prices Rmb5bn panda bond; DB and BNP Paribas also issue bonds in March

As investors show more confidence in China's onshore bond market, Singapore's UOB priced a three-year panda bond at 1.83% on March 18, while Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas also issued panda bonds worth over Rmb5bn this month.
March 19, 2026

It has been a big month for international banks tapping into the panda bond market with UOB, Deutsche Bank (DB) and BNP Paribas all successfully securing deals.

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