panda bond

UOB China returned to the onshore bond market last week to tap its offer of ample liquidity and low yield.
August 30, 2022
The private route offers a new financing channel for foreign issuers to borrow from China's $9.5 trillion debt market.
May 03, 2018
China is driving Asia’s local-currency bond market, but Beijing needs to uphold the rule of law and develop a market-based system.
February 28, 2018
An Indian issuer breaks a long drought in the high-yield offshore renminbi market. But it is onshore panda bonds that are getting investors excited.
January 11, 2018
