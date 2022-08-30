“The trend of internationalisation of RMB bond market remains intact” – Chin Chin Koh, UOB

Last week August 24, United Overseas Bank UOB China successfully priced a senior unsecured RMB 1 billion USD 146.04 million issuance in the China Interbank Bond Market CIBM, under the Bond Connect scheme.

The issuance marked the fourth time that the Singapore-headquartered bank had tapped the Yuan-denominated market, following its debut onshore financial issuance in 2018, its first Panda bond issuance in 2019, and a UOB China Tier 2 bond in the same year.

With a three-year tenor and a coupon rate of 2.88% equivalent to 50 bps over the corresponding China Development Bank bond reference yield, the issuance achieved the lowest ever absolute...