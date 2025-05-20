CTF Services withdraws planned $111m three-year panda bond issuance

The issuance from the Hong Kong conglomerate, formerly known as NWS Holdings, was to finance the redemption of its outstanding offshore capital securities by its subsidiary.
May 20, 2025

CTF Services, formerly NWS Holdings, has suspended its onshore Renminbi bond issuance planned on May 19 and 20, according to a public disclosure.

