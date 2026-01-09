Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority in HK$8bn bond offering

As Hong Kong's primary debt market continues to be attractive, underwriters said the bond will provide a reliable benchmark for future HKD-denominated offerings.
January 09, 2026

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority (URA) has recently priced its HK$8 billion ($1 billion) dual tranche senior unsecured notes.

