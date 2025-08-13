David Jiang joins Societe Generale in Apac industry group launch

Jiang joins the French bank in Hong Kong from Santander as head of industry group, industrial and technology, Apac.
August 13, 2025

Societe Generale has launched an industry group platform in Asia Pacific (Apac) and has appointed David Jiang as head of industry group, industrial and technology, Apac, effective immediately.

