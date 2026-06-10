HKMA sets up group to develop tokenised bond frameworks

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has established a Tokenised Bond Expert Group, as the city looks to further scale the adoption of tokenised bonds and strengthen its position in digital assets.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has established a Tokenised Bond Expert Group, as the city looks to further scale the adoption of tokenised bonds and strengthen its position in digital assets.
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