HKMA sets up group to develop tokenised bond frameworks

The 21-member group will advise on expanding bond tokenisation beyond a series of government pilots, as Hong Kong accelerates its digital financial development.
June 10, 2026

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has established a Tokenised Bond Expert Group, as the city looks to further scale the adoption of tokenised bonds and strengthen its position in digital assets.

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