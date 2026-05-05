TotalEnergies and Nextnorth to build Philippines solar power plant

France’s TotalEnergies and Nextnorth, a Philippines-based renewable energy developer, have closed a financing deal and started the construction of a 440 MWp solar power plant in northeastern Luzon.
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France’s TotalEnergies and Nextnorth, a Philippines-based renewable energy developer, have closed a financing deal and started the construction of a 440 MWp solar power plant in northeastern Luzon.
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