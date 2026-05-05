philippines

VIDEO: Leading Bank of the Philippine Islands on its growth agenda

Jose Teodoro (TG) Limcaoco, president & chief executive officer of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), outlines his award-winning approach to leadership as he spearheads the bank's digital innovations, revamped brand structure, and "agency banking" thrust – all part of a five-year expansion strategy that aims to make the bank more financially inclusive and add 50 million customers by 2026.
Bank of the Philippine Islands

Start-up success: The Philippines emerges

The Philippines used to be the target of jokes about valuation discounts, but now the market is having the last laugh as investors fight for a piece of its potential.
September 27, 2022