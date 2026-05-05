Philippines’ Aboitiz Equity Ventures has agreed for BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners to take a 40% stake in Aboitiz InfraCapital; the Philippines government is ramping up infrastructure investment.
Tonik is the first digital-only bank in the Philippines with a banking licence from the BSP. Ukraine's Diligent Capital Partners, which is leading the pre-Series C funding round, has backed founder Greg Krasnov before.
Jose Teodoro (TG) Limcaoco, president & chief executive officer of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), outlines his award-winning approach to leadership as he spearheads the bank's digital innovations, revamped brand structure, and "agency banking" thrust – all part of a five-year expansion strategy that aims to make the bank more financially inclusive and add 50 million customers by 2026.
Newly appointed Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, tells FinanceAsia about balancing different macroeconomic objectives and choosing the right policy in the face of supply side shocks.