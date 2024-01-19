Deutsche Bank hires Dino Siason for Philippines CCO role

Deutsche Bank has hired Rodolfo ML Siason (known as Dino) to be chief country officer (CCO) and head of corporate bank for the Philippines, effective April 1, 2024.

Siason (pictured) will relocate from Prague to Manila to lead Deutsche Bank’s team in the Philippines of 1,500 people. He will be responsible for the corporate bank and investment bank, along with one of the bank’s two service hubs in Asia Pacific, serving back and middle office functions globally, according to a company January 19 media release.

Siason is set to replace Michael Chua, who is retiring after working in the banking industry for nearly 30 years. Under Chua’s leadership as CCO, Deutsche Bank’s Philippines business achieved significant revenue growth and executed a number of landmark transactions, according to the release.

Siason will report to Burkhard Ziegenhorn, head of corporate bank for Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia and Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, emerging Asia and CCO of India.

Siason has over 20 years of financial institutions experience and spent nearly 18 years with Citibank in the Philippines, Singapore and the Czech Republic.

Most recently, he was Citi’s head of treasury and trade solutions for the bank's Central Europe Cluster, based in Prague. He has held a wide range of roles in his career across credit, client coverage and franchise management.

Ziegenhorn said in the release: “Dino will play a leadership role in taking our corporate bank in the Philippines to the next level. His global client coverage and product expertise combined with his deep local market knowledge, will help further differentiate Deutsche Bank in the Philippines. We are thankful to [Michael Chua] for his dedicated leadership with the bank; he hands over a strong platform poised for further success.”

Shaparia added: “We are proud of our 48-year history in the Philippines and committed to growing in this increasingly important market. We’re delighted that our strong platform has attracted high quality talent like Dino, and look forward to him leading our franchise from strength to strength in the Philippines.”

The move is subject to regulatory approvals.