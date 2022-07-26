Exclusive interview: Felipe Medalla, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor

Newly appointed Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, tells FinanceAsia about balancing different macroeconomic objectives and choosing the right policy in the face of supply side shocks.
Felipe Medalla
Felipe Medalla
July 26, 2022

BSP, the Philippines’ central bank, has begun rate hikes to tackle the country’s highest inflation rate since 2018. After two 25-basis point bp hikes in May and June, the BSP raised interest rates by 75bp to 3.25% on July 14, a surprise move that signalled a more aggressive monetary policy to come.

Felipe Medalla, who took over the role of governor of the BSP on July 1, spoke to FinanceAsia about this decision, and shared his outlook for the county’s growth and digitisation path.

FA You are taking on the role of BSP governor at a time of unprecedented macroeconomic headwinds and global uncertainty....

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222