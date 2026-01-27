inflation

WEBINAR: Is fixed income ready for a new reality?

High and rising inflation continues to pose challenges for fixed income instruments. Coupled with complex and rapidly-changing societies, economies and the environment, investors need more choice and flexibility to achieve both protection and performance.
June 09, 2022

Citi appoints chief economist for China

Hong Kong-based Dr. Xiangrong Yu takes on responsibility for the bank’s views on China’s economy and policy. He shares with FA his thoughts on last week’s move by the PBOC’s to offer a RMB 1 trillion fiscal boost, as well as his concerns around inflation in 2H22.
March 15, 2022

Learning to trust China's economic data

On the whole, China's statistics bureau produces numbers that are generally reliable, but it pays to know which are more accurate than others.
January 25, 2013