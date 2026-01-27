Newly appointed Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, tells FinanceAsia about balancing different macroeconomic objectives and choosing the right policy in the face of supply side shocks.
High and rising inflation continues to pose challenges for fixed income instruments. Coupled with complex and rapidly-changing societies, economies and the environment, investors need more choice and flexibility to achieve both protection and performance.
Hong Kong-based Dr. Xiangrong Yu takes on responsibility for the bank’s views on China’s economy and policy. He shares with FA his thoughts on last week’s move by the PBOC’s to offer a RMB 1 trillion fiscal boost, as well as his concerns around inflation in 2H22.