Creating new benchmarks for a new investment era

WEBINAR: Is fixed income ready for a new reality?

High and rising inflation continues to pose challenges for fixed income instruments. Coupled with complex and rapidly-changing societies, economies and the environment, investors need more choice and flexibility to achieve both protection and performance.
June 09, 2022

In line with growing demand for inflation- and thematic-linked products, overall issuance has increased globally. According to FTSE Russell data, the market capitalisation of its World Inflation-Linked Securities Index is approaching $4 trillion.

These market dynamics bring with them more sophisticated index requirements – which must also meet today’s desire for sustainability.

In line with these market trends, this webinar is designed to help global investors:

  • Understand the macro outlook and the impact of higher inflation and interest rates on the fixed income landscape
  • Identify where to find reliable sources of income in a new world order
  • Benchmark against rising inflation while staying green at the same time
  • Learn more about the range of index products to meet their income needs

