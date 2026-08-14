interest rates

Outstanding mortgage rates for individual borrowers will be cut by 0.5%, potentially helping around 50 million households, while the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for most banks will also be cut by 0.5%.
Recently appointed as Apac CEO of the credit specialist, Andrew Tan shares his priorities for the firm over coming months; explains why certain investors are favouring private credit over private equity; and suggests why India is no longer a hotbed for institutional investors.
Newly appointed Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, tells FinanceAsia about balancing different macroeconomic objectives and choosing the right policy in the face of supply side shocks.