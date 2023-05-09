DLA Piper appoints Apac head of Restructuring

UK-headquartered law firm, DLA Piper, has appointed Naomi Moore as head of its Restructuring practice for Asia Pacific, effective May 1.

Moore will work between Sydney and Hong Kong, with the teams at both locations as well as in Singapore, the announcement last week noted.

She was most recently a partner in the Restructuring practice at US-headquartered Akin Gump, where she spent eight years, based in Hong Kong. Her experience brings to DLA Piper over 20 years of expertise advising on cross-border insolvency and restructuring; special situations; distressed debt; and private credit transactions, across the Apac region.

A spokesperson for DLA Piper confirmed with FinanceAsia that her appointment fulfils a newly created role put in place as part of the company’s development strategy for its Asia Restructuring practice.

“The addition of Naomi brings [to the firm] a well-known, highly regarded senior practitioner who will lead the existing Asia team. The Asia team will go to market across Hong Kong, Singapore and emerging restructuring markets such as Vietnam, as well as working with DLA Piper’s special situations teams in London and New York,” the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the current macro environment, the spokesperson noted that rising interest rates and ongoing inflationary pressures continue to create challenging business conditions for companies in a number of impacted sectors, including construction and real estate development.

“We expect that demand for insolvency and restructuring advice [from these sectors] will increase.”

Moore’s appointment follows the promotion of Jared Green to counsel and head of the Restructuring team in Singapore in the first part of 2022; and the hire of Trinh Hoang as a partner in Hong Kong in December.

The company release noted that the firm’s Finance, Projects & Restructuring (FPR) group today counts over 800 fee earners.