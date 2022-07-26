Ben McCosker joins the US-based law firm from Campbells.
July 26, 2022
Kaisa handed waiver by HSBC on loan breach but investor confidence stays shaken as it fails to make bonds coupon payment.
January 13, 2015
Listed companies are using spin-offs and restructurings to find hidden value among existing assets and the trend isn't over yet.
July 28, 2013
JAL fixes the price at the top of the range before its re-listing in Tokyo which is poised to become the world’s second-biggest offering so far in 2012.
September 10, 2012
The Japanese bank’s new chief executive reorganises equities and reveals that Europe and the Americas will take the brunt of the cost-cutting programme.
September 06, 2012
The airline plans to re-list its shares next month, less than three years after its bankruptcy in 2010.
August 06, 2012
JAL president Yoshiharu Ueki, a former pilot with 35 years of experience, talks to
FinanceAsia about the progress of the airline’s restructuring and its strategy.
July 17, 2012
The move is accompanied by a number of senior corporate finance appointments, including Henry Cai as executive chairman and John Lydon as chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific.
July 16, 2012
The manufacturer of nickel and stainless steel products is offering to exchange outstanding convertible bonds with a redemption value of about $225 million into a combination of high-yield bonds, new CBs and cash.
May 09, 2012
Rapid growth in regional demand for corporate restructuring and investigative services drives AlixPartners to set up an Asian headquarters.
April 18, 2012
