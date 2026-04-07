Kai Yun Tan has joined the law firm from WongPartnership.
April 07, 2026
Naomi Moore joins from Akin Gump, as the firm builds out its restructuring capabilities to meet growing demand.
May 09, 2023
Hong Kong-based Lance Jiang joins from Addleshaw Goddard and becomes Ashurst’s third restructuring, insolvency and special situations partner in the region.
December 13, 2022
Ben McCosker joins the US-based law firm from Campbells.
July 26, 2022
Kaisa handed waiver by HSBC on loan breach but investor confidence stays shaken as it fails to make bonds coupon payment.
January 13, 2015
Listed companies are using spin-offs and restructurings to find hidden value among existing assets and the trend isn't over yet.
July 28, 2013
JAL fixes the price at the top of the range before its re-listing in Tokyo which is poised to become the world’s second-biggest offering so far in 2012.
September 10, 2012
The Japanese bank’s new chief executive reorganises equities and reveals that Europe and the Americas will take the brunt of the cost-cutting programme.
September 06, 2012
The airline plans to re-list its shares next month, less than three years after its bankruptcy in 2010.
August 06, 2012
JAL president Yoshiharu Ueki, a former pilot with 35 years of experience, talks to FinanceAsia about the progress of the airline’s restructuring and its strategy.
July 17, 2012
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