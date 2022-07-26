restructuring

Conglomerates hunt for cash

Listed companies are using spin-offs and restructurings to find hidden value among existing assets and the trend isn't over yet.
July 28, 2013

Japan Airlines prices $8.5 billion IPO

JAL fixes the price at the top of the range before its re-listing in Tokyo which is poised to become the world’s second-biggest offering so far in 2012.
September 10, 2012

Asia escapes worst of $1 billion Nomura cuts

The Japanese bank’s new chief executive reorganises equities and reveals that Europe and the Americas will take the brunt of the cost-cutting programme.
September 06, 2012

China Nickel launches CB exchange offer

The manufacturer of nickel and stainless steel products is offering to exchange outstanding convertible bonds with a redemption value of about $225 million into a combination of high-yield bonds, new CBs and cash.
May 09, 2012